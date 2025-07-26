11 stabbed at northern Michigan Walmart; suspect in custody

A lone suspect is in custody after allegedly stabbing 11 people at a Walmart store in Traverse City, Mich., late Saturday afternoon. File Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE

July 26 (UPI) -- A lone attacker has been arrested after allegedly randomly stabbing 11 victims late Saturday afternoon at a Walmart in Traverse City, Mich.

None of the 11 stabbing victims has died, but three are undergoing surgery following the attack that occurred around 5 p.m. EDT, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported.

The lone suspect used a folding knife in what appeared to be a random attack, Grand Traverse County Sheriff Mike Shea told the Record-Eagle.

The suspect "appears" to be a Michigan resident, Shea said during a press conference.

Video footage shows a group of bystanders, including at least one armed with a pistol, confronting the suspect and forcing him to drop the knife while awaiting a police response, video footage posted by WZZM shows.

Michigan State Police crime lab investigators are helping to gather and analyze evidence at the crime scene, which is located in the Grand Traverse Crossing mall in the southwestern portion of Traverse City.

The stabbing victims were taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, where five are in serious condition and six are in critical condition.

"We are working closely with local authorities and emergency services to ensure the best possible care for those impacted," hospital staff said.

Traverse City is a popular vacation destination at the southern end of Lake Michigan's Grand Traverse Bay in northern lower Michigan.

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, a potential 2026 presidential candidate for the Democratic Party, and his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, moved to Traverse City in 2022.

The city had a year-round population of 15,707 in 2023, but the population there and in nearby communities swells greatly during the summer months.

It's known for beautiful sandy beaches, great freshwater fishing and hosting an annual National Cherry Festival that runs from the end of June through the Independence Day holiday.

Traverse City is located 150 miles north of Grand Rapids and 255 miles northwest of Detroit.