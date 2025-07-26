U.S. News
July 26, 2025 / 11:44 AM

Man, 18, arrested in fatal shooting at University of New Mexico

The shooting occurred while 4 people video games, police said.

By Allen Cone
Share with X
John Fuentes, 18, is facing charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery and tampering with evidence. He is in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque, N.M. Photo by&nbsp;Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office
John Fuentes, 18, is facing charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery and tampering with evidence. He is in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque, N.M. Photo by Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office

July 26 (UPI) -- An 18-year-old man was arrested in the death of a 14-year-old boy and injury of a 19-year-old while playing video games at a University of New Mexico student housing complex in Albuquerque, police said.

The campus reopened on Saturday, the university said in a news release.

The suspect, John Fuentes, was arrested around 2:30 p.m. local time Friday in Los Lunas, 25 miles south of Albuquerque and about 13 hours after the shooting at Casas del Rio housing complex.

Fuentes was taken into custody at 3 a.m. Saturday at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque.

Related

He is facing charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence, New Mexico State Police said.

Fuentes was arrested during a traffic stop on Highway 314 in Valencia County.

Several agencies, including state police, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office and Albuquerque police, looked for Fuentes.

Fuentes was one of four teenagers playing video games in a dorn room, New Mexico State Police Chief Troy Weisler said at a news conference.

According to court documents Saturday obtained by KOAT-TV, Fuentes went to the dorm parking lot in his father's vehicle.

At 10:20 p.m., he met with the 14-year-old and another person, police said.

A fourth person told authorities they were playing video games, and the Fuentes appeared to be on drugs. The victim was shot in the head.

He said they fled through a window.

Police said Fuentes first went to his car and then wound up on the first story of the housing building where he injured himself while smashing several windows. Blood stains, a stolen Glock 9mm handgun, keys and a pair of blue jeans were left on the roof, police said.

Two people picked him up in a pickup around 1:40 a.m., police said.

Gunfire was detected after midnight at the dormitory. At 1:36 a.m., police responded to an alarm from the dorm building.

They found a broken window and what appeared to be blood, Weisler said. Police found the dead 14-year-old inside the dorm. The young teen hasn't been identified.

At 2:30 a.m., a 19-year-old man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

The university first reported the incident at 3:27 a.m. via Lobo Alerts. Central campus had been closed "out of an abundance of caution," the school posted on X.

For about five hours people were told to shelter in place. Late Friday, the university said the campus would reopen Saturday with all planned activities. The dormitory also reopened, the school posted on X.

"This is a tragic incident that has had a deep impact on our entire community," Weisler said.

The University of Mexico has about 22,000 students enrolled but much fewer during the summer. More than 400 students were attending new student orientation and were staying in the dormitories.

"We understand this incident may be especially distressing for new students and their families," University President Garnett S. Stokes said in a statement. "We want to assure everyone that we are fully committed to your safety and well-being."

Latest Headlines

Trump delivers immigration message on Scotland visit
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump delivers immigration message on Scotland visit
July 26 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump played golf in Scotland Saturday morning, teeing it up at his Trump Turnberry golf resort ahead of meetings with European lawmakers and delivering a message.
Tesla shares end week in decline amid third straight quarterly loss
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Tesla shares end week in decline amid third straight quarterly loss
July 25 (UPI) -- Tesla's shares declined 1.74% for week, two days after posting lower profits for a third straight quarter amid increased competition and loss of tax credits.
'Doomsday mom' Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced to 2 more life sentences
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
'Doomsday mom' Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced to 2 more life sentences
July 25 (UPI) -- Lori Daybell was sentenced to two more life sentences for conspiring with her brother to kill her fourth husband and her niece's former husband in Arizona.
Ghislaine Maxwell 'honestly' answered deputy AG's queries, lawyer says
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Ghislaine Maxwell 'honestly' answered deputy AG's queries, lawyer says
July 25 (UPI) -- Ghislaine Maxwell, associate of Jeffrey Epstein, met again with Deputy AG Todd Blanche Friday to answer more questions about her knowledge of Epstein's crimes.
Suspect arrested after 1 dead in Univ. of New Mexico housing shooting
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Suspect arrested after 1 dead in Univ. of New Mexico housing shooting
July 25 (UPI) -- A suspect was arrested after one person doied and another hurt in early morning shooting at a University of New Mexico student housing complex in Albuquerque.
Education Department releases $7 billion held from schools nationwide
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Education Department releases $7 billion held from schools nationwide
July 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Education finished releasing more than $7 billion in funds for school programs nationwide after a pause at the start of the month.
Deportation flights begin from Alligator Alcatraz in Florida
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Deportation flights begin from Alligator Alcatraz in Florida
July 25 (UPI) -- Deportation flights from the so-called Alligator Alcatraz in southern Florida have begun, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference Friday.
Girl, 9. dies after incident in Hersheypark's wave pool
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Girl, 9. dies after incident in Hersheypark's wave pool
July 25 (UPI) -- A 9-year-old girl died after she was in distress at Hersheypark's wave pool called the Shore near Pennsylvania's Harrisburg state capital on Thursday.
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez launches gubernatorial bid
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez launches gubernatorial bid
July 25 (UPI) -- Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez will run in the Democratic primary for governor to replace Gov. Tony Evers, the former emergency room nurse confirmed Friday.
Greyhound bus crashes in South Carolina, injuring 12
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Greyhound bus crashes in South Carolina, injuring 12
July 25 (UPI) -- A Greyhound bus crashed into a dump truck on I-85 near Greenville, S.C., early Friday morning Friday, injuring 12. The driver was more seriously hurt.

Trending Stories

U.S. Central Command says it killed senior ISIS leader, two adult sons
U.S. Central Command says it killed senior ISIS leader, two adult sons
Girl, 9. dies after incident in Hersheypark's wave pool
Girl, 9. dies after incident in Hersheypark's wave pool
Ghislaine Maxwell 'honestly' answered deputy AG's queries, lawyer says
Ghislaine Maxwell 'honestly' answered deputy AG's queries, lawyer says
Trump: Hamas didn't want to make deal on cease-fire, hostage exchange
Trump: Hamas didn't want to make deal on cease-fire, hostage exchange
Greyhound bus crashes in South Carolina, injuring 12
Greyhound bus crashes in South Carolina, injuring 12

Follow Us