July 25, 2025 / 9:15 AM

Trump endorses Joe Gruters for RNC chair as Whatley mulls Senate run

By Lisa Hornung
1 of 2 | President Donald Trump and Michael Whatley chair of the North Carolina GOP, greet the crowd at the North Carolina Republican Convention in Greenville in 2021. President Donald Trump endorsed Florida state Sen. Joe Gruters to replace Whatley. File photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump endorsed Florida Republican state Sen. Joe Gruters to serve as the new chair of the Republican National Committee.

Trump announced his backing of Gruthers on Truth Social as current RNC Chair Michael Whatley is expected to run for a Senate seat in North Carolina, also with Trump's backing.

Gruters, 48, has served as RNC treasurer since earlier this year. He has clashed with Florida Gov. Ron Desantis, a fellow Republican, whom Trump battled in the presidential primary.

"Fortunately, I have somebody who will do a wonderful job as the Chairman of the RNC," Trump said in the post. "His name is, Joe Gruters, and he will have my Complete and Total Endorsement. So, should Michael Whatley run for the Senate, please let this notification represent my Complete and Total Endorsement."

Whatley hasn't officially announced his Senate run, but is expected to soon. If he wins, he will replace Sen. Thom Tillis, who decided to retire.

"Mike would make an unbelievable Senator from North Carolina," Trump said on Truth Social. "He is fantastic at everything he does, and he was certainly great at the RNC where, in the Presidential Election, we won every Swing State, the Popular Vote, and the Electoral College by a landslide!"

Gruters has previously served as chair of the Florida Republican Party. He was expected to be the state chief financial officer, but DeSantis appointed an ally instead.

"Joe Gruters has taken major positions that are totally contrary from what our voter base wants to do," DeSantis said.

