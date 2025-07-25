Trending
U.S. News
July 25, 2025

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez launches gubernatorial bid

By Simon Corlett
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez is running for governor, the former emergency room nurse confirmed Friday. Photo courtesy of Governor of Wisconsin's office
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez is running for governor, the former emergency room nurse confirmed Friday. Photo courtesy of Governor of Wisconsin's office

July 25 (UPI) -- Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez is running for governor, the former emergency room nurse confirmed Friday.

"I'm used to being on my feet and getting right to the point, so let's go. First, I have an announcement. I'm running for governor," Rodriguez announced in a video released Friday, her 50th birthday.

Rodriguez joins the Democratic primary field to replace Gov. Tony Evers, D-Wis.

Evers, 73, announced in a video Thursday he would not seek re-election in November when he will turn 74. Evers has been the Governor of Wisconsin for six years and in public service for 50 years.

Rodriguez is the first big name to enter the race to replace Evers.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley confirmed Thursday to Spectrum News 1 Wisconsin that he plans to run.

Former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes posted a photo of himself with Evers on X Thursday, thanking him for his service. Barnes served as lieutenant governor during Evers' first term and has hinted at a run for the office.

Rodriguez previously worked in the emergency department of Baltimore's Mercy Medical Center. She later took a job at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention between 2004 and 2006 before returning to Wisconsin.

Increasing salaries for public teachers and expanding Medicaid access are among the promises Rodriguez makes in the video.

"Look, we've got a real shot at flipping the state Legislature and with a Democratic governor, we can finally expand Medicaid and boost our healthcare workforce," Rodriguez says in the video, that also touches on her family's working-class roots in Wisconsin.

"With a Democratic governor, we can finally expand Medicaid and boost our healthcare workforce, strengthen our farms, unions, and small businesses, fund our public schools and give teachers the raise they've earned. That's the right path."

