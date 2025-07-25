Greyhound bus crashes in South Carolina;, injuring 12

July 25 (UPI) -- A Greyhound bus crashed into a dump truck on Interstate 85 near Greenville, S.C., early Friday morning, injuring 12.

The bus was heading from Charlotte, N.C., to Atlanta. All of those injured were taken to a Greenville hospital. Eleven passengers had minor injuries, and the driver of the bus was more seriously hurt.

There were about 33 passengers on board at the time.

Greyhound released the following statement: "At the time of the accident, there were approximately 33 passengers and one bus operator on board. Some passengers and our driver were hospitalized as a result of this accident.

"A relief bus is en route to transport remaining passengers to their final destination. Our team is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and providing support to our passengers, the driver, and law enforcement. As the investigation is ongoing, we have no further comments at this time."