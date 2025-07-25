Trending
U.S. News
July 25, 2025 / 2:32 PM

Girl, 9. dies after incident in Hersheypark's wave pool

By Allen Cone
July 25 (UPI) -- A 9-year-old girl died after being in distress at Hersheypark's wave pool near Pennsylvania's state capital of Harrisburg.

The incident occurred Thursday at The Boardwalk water park, which also includes slides and a lazy river. The Shore wave pool is 378,000 gallons, the largest in the state, and is up to 6 feet deep.

Hershey Enterainment & Resorts Company didn't give details on what happened.

"From the moment our lifeguard team recognized that a child was in distress, they performed an immediate rescue, followed by continuous, coordinated life-saving efforts by our lifeguards, on-site first responders and medical personnel," CEO John Lawn said in a message.

The girl was taken to Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, "where despite everyone's tireless efforts, the child did not recover," Lawn said. Authorities did not identify her.

In an updated statement Friday, the park said the wave pool within The Boardwalk will remain closed that day "out of respect for the family and deep appreciation of our team members who worked so valiantly in their efforts to save the life of the guest."

Ten lifeguards were dedicated to the wave pool at the time of the incident, the park said. Also, complimentary life vests were available.

On Thursday, Lawn said park employees were investigating the incident.

"The safety of our guests has always been our highest priority," he said. "In the coming days, we will conduct a thorough internal review and cooperate with authorities."

The park was founded by Milton S. Hershey in 1927 "as leisure grounds for employees of Hersehy's Chocolate Factory," according to the park's website.

The 121-acre amusement park includes 15 roller-coasters. It is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

"To every family who visits Hersheypark, please know this: your safety and well-being drive each decision we make," Lawn said. "We will thoroughly investigate this tragedy and honor the memory of this young guest by continuing our focus on ensuring the safety of our guests at Hershepark."

