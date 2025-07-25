Ohio officer shot multiple times in 'ambush' dies

July 25 (UPI) -- One of three Ohio police officers shot in what authorities described as an ambush earlier this week has died.

The Lorain County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Thursday that officer Phillip Wagner, 35, "gave his life in service to his community, a sacrifice that words can never fully honor."

"He was not only a dedicated officer, but a husband, father, son, brother and friend," the sheriff's office said. "His impact reached far beyond the badge, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who knew and served alongside him."

Wagner and fellow officer Peter Gale, 51, had picked up pizza and were each in their individual cop cars, parked side by side, eating in an undeveloped industrial park in the northeastern Ohio city of Lorain, located on the coast of Lake Erie, when the gunman opened fire on them.

A third officer, officer Brent Payne, 47, who arrived on the scene was also shot.

The suspect, identified Thursday as 28-year-old Michael Joseph Parker, was killed in return fire.

Authorities said Wagner and Payne were shot multiple times, while Gale suffered a gunshot wound to the hand.

Wagner succumbed to his injuries Thursday, the Lorain Police Department said, while Payne was listed in critical condition.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds "in honor of the life and service" of Wagner, his office said in a statement, with the order to remain in effect until his funeral.

"I am devastated by this senseless attack on law enforcement," Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in a statement.

"I share this community's grief at the loss of a hero and join in their prayers for the injured officers to make a swift recovery."