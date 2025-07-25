Trending
U.S. News
July 25, 2025 / 5:49 PM

Education Department releases $7 billion held from schools nationwide

By Allen Cone
Share with X
The U.S. Department of Education finished releasing more than $7 billion in funding for schools after a pause at the start of July, an agency spokeswoman said Friday. File hoto by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The U.S. Department of Education finished releasing more than $7 billion in funding for schools after a pause at the start of July, an agency spokeswoman said Friday. File hoto by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Education finished releasing more than $7 billion in funds for school programs nationwide after a pause at the start of July, an agency spokeswoman said Friday.

Last week, $1.3 billion was released with more than $6 billion remaining. The U.S. Office of Management and Budget was reviewing the rest.

"OMB has completed its review of Title I-C, Title II-A, Title III-A, and Title IV-A ESEA funds and Title II WIOA funds, and has directed the department to release all formula funds," said Madi Biedermann, deputy assistant secretary for communications for the Education Department, said in an email to media, including The Hill and ABC News. "The agency will begin dispersing funds to states next week."

Earlier, the Education Department didn't disperse routine payments for schools that include money for after-school and summer activities, classes for non-English learners and adults, and teacher preparation.

The funding was authorized by Congress and was due July 1, before the start of the school year. The school districts were notified of the pause one day before.

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, a Republican serving West Virginia, had pushed for the funds' release. She and nine colleagues had written a letter to OMB.

"This supports critical programs so many West Virginians rely on and I made that clear to OMB Director Vought," Capito posted on X.

In a news release Friday, she said: "The programs are ones that enjoy longstanding, bipartisan support like after-school and summer programs that provide learning and enrichment opportunities for school aged children, which also enables their parents to work and contribute to local economies, and programs to support adult learners working to gain employment skills, earn workforce certifications, or transition into postsecondary education."

Also, 24 Democratic-led states and the District of Columbia filed suit July 14 seeking the funds' release.

A coalition of school districts, teachers' unions, nonprofits and parents sued Monday in Rhode Island.

Originally, the White House said the pause was because money was going to the "radical left-wing agenda."

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon told ABC News on Thursday: "We want to make sure that we have the right focus on what we're trying to do with our students."

She said it could be released by the end of the year.

An administration official told The Washington Post that unspecified "guardrails" were put on the money so they align with the policy.

More than 200 superintendents went to senators' offices to seek an end to the freeze.

David Schuler, executive director of the School Superintendents Association, applauded the change.

"On the heels of our survey released Tuesday, detailing how disruptive withholding these funds would be for our nation's students, we thank our members and allies on the Hill," Schuler said in a statement.

"We appreciate their tireless advocacy, communication and outreach to the Administration about the importance of releasing these critical funds."

The Education Department's proposed fiscal year 2026 budget is $66.7 billion, which is a 15.3% reduction , or $12 billion, from the previous year.

President Donald Trump wants to dismantle the Education Department, with states and other federal agencies taking over the dispersal of funds, including student loans and other programs.

On July 14, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed for mass firings by lifting an injunction while litigation proceeds. In March, the agency's workforce was slashed in half, with 1,378 terminated.

The high court didn't rule on abolishing the agency, which must be approved by Congress.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Deportation flights begin from Alligator Alcatraz in Florida
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Deportation flights begin from Alligator Alcatraz in Florida
July 25 (UPI) -- Deportation flights from the so-called Alligator Alcatraz in southern Florida have begun, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference Friday.
Ghislaine Maxwell 'honestly' answered deputy AG's queries, lawyer says
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ghislaine Maxwell 'honestly' answered deputy AG's queries, lawyer says
July 25 (UPI) -- Ghislaine Maxwell, associate of Jeffrey Epstein, met again with Deputy AG Todd Blanche Friday to answer more questions about her knowledge of Epstein's crimes.
Girl, 9. dies after incident in Hersheypark's wave pool
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Girl, 9. dies after incident in Hersheypark's wave pool
July 25 (UPI) -- A 9-year-old girl died after she was in distress at Hersheypark's wave pool called the Shore near Pennsylvania's Harrisburg state capital on Thursday.
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez launches gubernatorial bid
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez launches gubernatorial bid
July 25 (UPI) -- Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez will run in the Democratic primary for governor to replace Gov. Tony Evers, the former emergency room nurse confirmed Friday.
Greyhound bus crashes in South Carolina, injuring 12
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Greyhound bus crashes in South Carolina, injuring 12
July 25 (UPI) -- A Greyhound bus crashed into a dump truck on I-85 near Greenville, S.C., early Friday morning Friday, injuring 12. The driver was more seriously hurt.
Former N.Y. Rep. George Santos to report to prison
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Former N.Y. Rep. George Santos to report to prison
July 25 (UPI) -- Former New York Rep. George Santos is reporting to prison Friday, to begin serving an 87-month sentence after pleading guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft charges.
1 dead in University of New Mexico shooting; suspect is still at large
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
1 dead in University of New Mexico shooting; suspect is still at large
July 25 (UPI) -- One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a University of New Mexico student housing complex. The shooter is still at large, police say.
Trump visits Scotland to see golf resorts, meet with Starmer on trade
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump visits Scotland to see golf resorts, meet with Starmer on trade
July 25 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump heads to Scotland today through Tuesday to visit his golf resorts and refine the trade deal with the United Kingdom with Keir Starmer.
Industry praises slate of crypto bills, economists unsure of promise
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Industry praises slate of crypto bills, economists unsure of promise
July 25 (UPI) -- Congress and President Donald Trump have taken steps toward regulating digital currency with the passage of a package of bills on Capitol Hill.
Trump endorses Joe Gruters for RNC chair as Whatley mulls Senate run
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Trump endorses Joe Gruters for RNC chair as Whatley mulls Senate run
July 25 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump endorses RNC treasurer Joe Gruters to replace RNC Chair Michael Whatley, who is leaving to run for a senate seat in North Carolina.

Trending Stories

Arizona woman imprisoned for $17M North Korean remote workers scheme
Arizona woman imprisoned for $17M North Korean remote workers scheme
Ohio officer shot multiple times in 'ambush' dies
Ohio officer shot multiple times in 'ambush' dies
Roy Black, Jeffrey Epstein lawyer, dies at age 80
Roy Black, Jeffrey Epstein lawyer, dies at age 80
All 5 ex-Hockey Canada players acquitted in sexual assault trial
All 5 ex-Hockey Canada players acquitted in sexual assault trial
FCC approves Skydance-Paramount $8B merger
FCC approves Skydance-Paramount $8B merger

Follow Us