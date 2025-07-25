1 dead in University of New Mexico shooting; suspect is still at large

One person is dead and one is injured in a shooting at a University of New Mexico housing complex. File photo by Justin Lane/EPA

July 25 (UPI) -- One person was killed and another injured after a shooting at a University of New Mexico student housing complex.

The injured person has non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is still at large and may still be on campus, police say. Students on campus are under lockdown.

"Responding officers discovered two individuals had been shot. One victim is deceased, and the other sustained non-life-threatening injuries," campus police said.

The university closed its central campus in Albuquerque "out of an abundance of caution," police said. Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene.

A person on X expressed concern for those at New Student Orientation.

"We're looking to ensure the safety of those on campus. NSO students have been directly communicated with, and operations like food services are currently being modified to accommodate them. We will continue to share updates here when they become available," The campus X account replied.

This is a developing story.