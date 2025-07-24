United States, Israel recall negotiators in Gaza hostage talks

July 24 (UPI) -- The United States has recalled its negotiators in Gaza hostage talks after the latest response from Hamas "clearly shows a lack of desire to reach a cease-fire," U.S. Mideast Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said Thursday.

Negotiators were meeting in Doha and Witkoff said the parties will pursue "alternative options" following the Hamas response in the latest round of negotiations.

"While the mediators have made a great effort, Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith," Witkoff continued in a statement.

"We will now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza. It's a shame Hamas has acted in this selfish way. We are resolute in seeking an end to this conflict and permanent peace in Gaza," he said.

Israel has also recalled its team of negotiators, but an Israeli negotiator said the talks did not "collapse."

There was no immediate response from Hamas.