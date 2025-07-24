Trending
U.S. News
July 24, 2025 / 6:25 PM

United States, Israel recall negotiators in Gaza hostage talks

By Mark Moran
Share with X
Steve Witkoff, U.S. special envoy to the Middle East, speaks to members of the media outside the White House in Washington, D.C., in March. On Thursday, Witkoff recalled hostage negotiators from Doha after Hamas's latest response to talks. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI
Steve Witkoff, U.S. special envoy to the Middle East, speaks to members of the media outside the White House in Washington, D.C., in March. On Thursday, Witkoff recalled hostage negotiators from Doha after Hamas's latest response to talks. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- The United States has recalled its negotiators in Gaza hostage talks after the latest response from Hamas "clearly shows a lack of desire to reach a cease-fire," U.S. Mideast Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said Thursday.

Negotiators were meeting in Doha and Witkoff said the parties will pursue "alternative options" following the Hamas response in the latest round of negotiations.

"While the mediators have made a great effort, Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith," Witkoff continued in a statement.

"We will now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza. It's a shame Hamas has acted in this selfish way. We are resolute in seeking an end to this conflict and permanent peace in Gaza," he said.

Israel has also recalled its team of negotiators, but an Israeli negotiator said the talks did not "collapse."

There was no immediate response from Hamas.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Justice Department completes six-hour Ghislaine Maxwell inquiry
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Justice Department completes six-hour Ghislaine Maxwell inquiry
July 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice met with Ghislaine Maxwell, the accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein, for six hours at a federal courthouse in Florida on Thursday.
Arizona woman imprisoned for $17M North Korean remote workers scheme
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Arizona woman imprisoned for $17M North Korean remote workers scheme
July 24 (UPI) -- Arizona resident Christina Chapman must serve 102 months in prison for helping North Koreans to fraudulently get remote positions with U.S. tech firms.
Hottest day of the year depends on where you live
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Hottest day of the year depends on where you live
Most locations in the United States experience the highest temperatures in late July, according to a 30-year average of daily mean temperatures. But that's not true for all.
Naval chief nominee says U.S. Navy needs sailors, ships, new weapons
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Naval chief nominee says U.S. Navy needs sailors, ships, new weapons
July 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy needs ships and modern weapons systems to effectively address defense needs, Adm. Daryl Caudle told the Senate Armed Services Committee.
GOP's Graham, Cornyn call for special counsel probe of Barack Obama
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
GOP's Graham, Cornyn call for special counsel probe of Barack Obama
July 24 (UPI) -- U.S. senators Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and John Cornyn, R-Texas, call for a special counsel to investigate allegations against former President Barack Obama.
USDA to reorganize, move staff out of D.C. to areas closer to farmers
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
USDA to reorganize, move staff out of D.C. to areas closer to farmers
July 24 (UPI) -- The United States Department of Agriculture will reorganize, refocusing core operations to support American farming, ranching and forestry, the USDA announced.
UnitedHealth Group says it's cooperating with DOJ Medicare probe
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
UnitedHealth Group says it's cooperating with DOJ Medicare probe
July 24 (UPI) -- UnitedHealth Group said Thursday it is facing Department of Justice investigations over its Medicare billing practices and is fully cooperating with it.
Air Force pauses use of M18 pistol after deadly incident
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Air Force pauses use of M18 pistol after deadly incident
July 24 (UPI) -- Airforce Global Strike Command prompts limiting the usage of M18 after a deadly incident on Sunday at a Wyoming Air Force Base.
Weekly unemployment claims saw surprise slight drop this week
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Weekly unemployment claims saw surprise slight drop this week
July 24 (UPI) -- The number of Americans filing for unemployment insurance dropped unexpectedly this week, but they are likely having a difficult time getting new jobs.
RNC Chair Michael Whatley will run for Senate in North Carolina
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
RNC Chair Michael Whatley will run for Senate in North Carolina
July 24 (UPI) -- Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley plans to run for Senate in North Carolina, according to a source.

Trending Stories

Appeals court: Trump's birthright citizenship EO unconstitutional
Appeals court: Trump's birthright citizenship EO unconstitutional
House committee votes to approve subpoenas on Epstein files
House committee votes to approve subpoenas on Epstein files
Three officers wounded in 'ambush' shooting in Ohio
Three officers wounded in 'ambush' shooting in Ohio
L.A.'s Union Station hosting 2-day train trip through time
L.A.'s Union Station hosting 2-day train trip through time
Thai, Cambodian troops exchange gunfire
Thai, Cambodian troops exchange gunfire

Follow Us