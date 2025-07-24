Trending
Weekly unemployment claims saw surprise slight drop this week

By Lisa Hornung
New unemployment claims dropped slightly this week, the Department of Labor said. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
New unemployment claims dropped slightly this week, the Department of Labor said. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- The number of Americans filing for unemployment insurance dropped unexpectedly this week, but unemployed workers are likely having a difficult time getting new jobs.

The United States Department of Labor released its weekly unemployment insurance claims seasonally adjusted data for the week of July 19, showing a slight drop in claims.

The advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 217,000, a drop of 4,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 221,000.

The four-week moving average was 224,500, a decrease of 5,000 from the previous week's unrevised average of 229,500. The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.3 percent for the week ending July 12, and that didn't change from the previous week.

The total number of continued weeks claimed for benefits in all programs for the week ending July 5 was 2,039,425, an increase of 113,926 from the previous week, showing a sluggish hiring market. In the comparable week last year, there were 1,970,274 weekly claims filed for benefits in all programs.

No state entered the Extended Benefits program during the week ending July 5.

There were 789 former federal civilian employees who filed in the week ending July 12, which was an increase of 193. Newly discharged veterans' claims were at 302 initial claims, down from 101 from the previous week.

There were 7,226 continued weeks claimed filed by former federal civilian employees the week ending July 5, an increase of 191 from the previous week. There were 4,479 newly discharged veterans claiming benefits, an increase of 167 from the past week.

