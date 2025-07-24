Three officers wounded in 'ambush' shooting in Ohio

July 24 (UPI) -- Three Ohio police officers were shot when a gunman opened fire on two of while they were eating pizza in their patrol cars during their lunch break, authorities said, with the third being wounded while responding to the scene.

The shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. local time Wednesday in an undeveloped industrial park in the northeastern Ohio city of Lorain, located on the coast of Lake Erie.

Acting Lorain Police Chief Michael Failing told reporters during a press conference that the suspect had been "lying in wait" with an "arsenal of weapons" when he opened fire on officers Philip Wagner and Peter Gale, who were parked side by side eating pizza.

A third officer, Brent Payne, was also shot by the suspect when he arrived at the scene in response to his fellow officers' call for assistance.

More officers responded, and the suspect was shot dead at the scene.

Failing said Payne suffered a gunshot wound to the hand at was treated at a local hospital, while Wagner and Gale were shot multiple times and were airlifted to a larger facility.

"They are currently undergoing medical treatment and if you could all pray for these officers," Failing said.

The suspect has not been identified.

Elyria Police Chief James Welsh told reporters in a separate press conference that he could not confirm whether the suspect died from return fire from law enforcement or if he took his own life.

"This was an ambush situation," he said.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he had been briefed on the "horrible" shooting.

"Fran and I are praying for the three Lorain Police Department officers who were shot in the line of duty today, and our thoughts are also with their families, friends and fellow officers in northeast Ohio," he said in a statement.

"This situation reminds us that those who work in law enforcement risk their lives every day for the safety of their communities. We are so very grateful for the men and women who willingly and bravely serve and protect."