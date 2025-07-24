Trending
July 24, 2025 / 10:12 AM

RNC Chair Michael Whatley will run for Senate in North Carolina

By Andrew Sookdeo
Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley plans to run for Senate in North Carolina, according to a source. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
July 24 (UPI) -- Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley reportedly plans to run for Senate in North Carolina.

Whatley will run to replace Sen. Thom Tillis, R-S.C., who plans to retire, and has received the support of President Donald Trump, Politico, The New York Times and NBC News reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

He is expected to publicly announce his bid in the near future.

Whately became the RNC chair last year and led with Lara Trump after being endorsed by Donald Trump.

Lara Trump, Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, opted out of the campaign and decided to remain as the host of her weekly show on Fox News.

Trump praised Whately in his endorsement, "has been with me from the beginning, has done a great job in home state of North Carolina."

Trump is expected to announce Whatley's replacement for the RNC during the time he announces his Senate campaign.

