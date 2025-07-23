Trending
July 23, 2025 / 6:46 PM / Updated at 5:55 AM

House committee votes to approve subpoenas on Epstein files

By Mike Heuer
Protesters hold photos of Jeffrey Epstein and President Donald Trump outside a bail hearing at Manhattan Federal Court in July 2019 after Epstein's arrest on sex-trafficking charges in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Protesters hold photos of Jeffrey Epstein and President Donald Trump outside a bail hearing at Manhattan Federal Court in July 2019 after Epstein's arrest on sex-trafficking charges in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

July 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. House Oversight Committee on Wednesday subpoenaed Ghislaine Maxwell as a subcommittee sought subpoenas for President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton and the Justice Department.

A House Oversight and Government Reform subcommittee also approved subpoenas to obtain Department of Justice records related to the Epstein files and deposing former President Bill Clinton and other Democrats.

Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., introduced the motion to subpoena the DOJ's "full, complete [and] unredacted" Epstein files, which passed with an 8-2 vote.

Republican Reps. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, Brian Jack of Georgia and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania joined Democrats in voting in favor of the subpoena motion.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said he will sign the DOJ subpoena for the Epstein files, ABC News reported.

The subcommittee also seeks former President Clinton's and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's depositions.

Others targeted for subpoenas include James Comey, Eric Holder, Loretta Lynch, Robert Mueller, Alberto Gonzales and Jeff Sessions.

House speaker questions Maxwell's credibility

The Oversight Committee wants to depose Maxwell on Aug. 11 at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, Fla.

Maxwell, 63, was an associate of former financier and convicted sex offender Epstein, who killed himself while jailed in New York City and awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges that included minors in 2019.

She also is the daughter of former British media mogul Robert Maxwell and is serving a 20-year prison sentence in Florida after a jury found her guilty of sex trafficking in 2021.

"The facts and circumstances surrounding both your and Mr. Epstein's cases have received immense public interest and scrutiny," Comer said in the subpoena.

Comer said the Justice Department also is undertaking "efforts to uncover and publicly disclose additional information related to your and Mr. Epstein's cases."

"It is imperative that Congress conduct oversight of the federal government's enforcement of sex trafficking laws generally," he added, "and specifically its handling of the investigation and prosecution of you and Mr. Epstein."

Comer submitted the subpoena a day after a House Oversight subcommittee approved a motion that directed him to seek Maxwell's testimony before the Oversight Committee.

The Justice Department on Tuesday also announced it will interview Maxwell soon to provide greater transparency in the case against Epstein.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Wednesday questioned the credibility of Maxwell's testimony.

"Could she be counted on to tell the truth?" Johnson asked reporters. "Is she a credible witness?"

He called Maxwell "a person who's been sentenced to many, many years in prison for terrible, unspeakable conspiratorial acts and acts against innocent young people."

Federal judge denies Epstein grand jury files access

A federal judge on Wednesday denied one of three DOJ requests to release grand jury records from Epstein's case there.

U.S. District of Southern Florida Judge Robin Rosenberg refused to unseal the grand jury testimony and records from cases against Epstein in 2005 and 2007.

Rosenberg said the Justice Department did not sufficiently outline arguments to unseal the court records.

She also denied a request to transfer the matter to the U.S. District Court for Southern New York.

Two federal judges there similarly are considering DOJ motions to unseal grand jury files from the former Epstein cases.

Bondi said Trump's name is in the files

While those rulings are pending, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi told Trump his name appears in the Epstein files, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Bondi did not state the context in which Trump is mentioned, and White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said Trump did not engage in any wrongdoing.

Instead, Trump expelled Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago club because the president thought Epstein was a "creep," Cheung added.

Bondi earlier suggested she would release files related to the Epstein case, but recently said they don't contain anything noteworthy.

Her announcement regarding the files triggered controversy, including among Republican congressional members.

Johnson canceled Thursday's House session and said the chamber will recess until Sept. 2.

