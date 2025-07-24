Trending
U.S. News
July 24, 2025 / 7:05 PM

Arizona woman imprisoned for $17M North Korean remote workers scheme

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
A federal judge on Thursday sentenced an Arizona woman to 102 months in prison for operating a laptop farm that helped North Korean operatives fraudulently get remote work at U.S. companies. File Photo (2018) by Andrew Wong/UPI
A federal judge on Thursday sentenced an Arizona woman to 102 months in prison for operating a laptop farm that helped North Korean operatives fraudulently get remote work at U.S. companies. File Photo (2018) by Andrew Wong/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Arizona resident Christina Chapman must serve 102 months in prison for her role in a $17 million scheme to help North Koreans obtain remote positions with U.S. tech firms.

U.S District Court for the District of Columbia Judge Randolph Moss on Thursday sentenced Chapman, 50, after she entered a guilty plea in February to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments on behalf of the government of North Korea.

Chapman participated in a "fraudulent scheme that assisted North Korean workers -- posing as U.S. citizens and residents -- in obtaining and working in remote [Internet technology] positions at more than 300 U.S.companies," U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro and Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew Galeotti announced in a news release.

"North Korea is not just a threat to the homeland from afar," Pirro said. "It is perpetrating fraud on American citizens, American companies and American banks."

She said it's important for U.S. corporations and businesses to verify the identities of remote workers to thwart such fraud.

"If this happened to these big banks, to these Fortune 500, brand-name, quintessential American companies, it can or is happening to your company," Pirro added.

In addition to the prison term, Moss also ordered Chapman to forfeit $284,555.92 that was intended for North Koreans and to pay a $176,850 fine.

She also must serve three years of supervised release after completing her prison term.

Chapman was part of what the Justice Department says is one of the largest North Korean IT worker fraud schemes.

It involved the theft of identities from 68 U.S. citizens and residents and affected 309 U.S. businesses and two international businesses.

Chapman is a U.S. citizen and participated in the scheme from October 2020 to October 2023 by using stolen and purchased identities of U.S. nationals to help North Korean operatives to obtain remote work as U.S. firms, including many Fortune 500 companies.

The DOJ says Chapman operated a "laptop farm" at her home, where she received and operated at least 90 laptops to fool U.S. employers into thinking the North Korean operatives were located in the United States.

She also shipped 49 laptops and other devices that U.S. employers provided and that she shipped overseas.

Chapman sent several to a city in China that is located along the border with North Korea.

The companies affected include a top-five television network, a Silicon Valley tech company, an aerospace manufacturer, a U.S. carmaker, a luxury retail store and a U.S. media and entertainment company.

The North Korean operatives also tried to gain remote employment with two U.S. government agencies.

Court documents indicate North Korea has deployed thousands of highly skilled IT workers around the world to use false, stolen or borrowed identities of people in the United States and elsewhere to obtain remote positions.

The scheme relies on the assistance of U.S. citizens and legal residents when tried in the United States and enables North Korea to defraud respective employers of millions of dollars, the DOJ says.

The illicit funds often are used to help fund North Korea's nuclear weapons program.

The Department of State in July sanctioned North Korean hacker Song Kum Hyok for similar alleged criminal activities

The DOJ in August also accused Matthew Isaac Knoot, 39, of Nashville, of allegedly operating a laptop farm to benefit North Korea's nuclear arms program.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Justice Department completes six-hour Ghislaine Maxwell inquiry
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Justice Department completes six-hour Ghislaine Maxwell inquiry
July 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice met with Ghislaine Maxwell, the accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein, for six hours at a federal courthouse in Florida on Thursday.
United States, Israel recall negotiators in Gaza hostage talks
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
United States, Israel recall negotiators in Gaza hostage talks
July 24 (UPI) -- The United States has recalled its negotiators in Gaza hostage talks after the latest response from Hamas "clearly shows a lack of desire to reach a cease-fire," U.S. Mideast Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said Thursday.
Hottest day of the year depends on where you live
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Hottest day of the year depends on where you live
Most locations in the United States experience the highest temperatures in late July, according to a 30-year average of daily mean temperatures. But that's not true for all.
Naval chief nominee says U.S. Navy needs sailors, ships, new weapons
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Naval chief nominee says U.S. Navy needs sailors, ships, new weapons
July 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy needs ships and modern weapons systems to effectively address defense needs, Adm. Daryl Caudle told the Senate Armed Services Committee.
GOP's Graham, Cornyn call for special counsel probe of Barack Obama
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
GOP's Graham, Cornyn call for special counsel probe of Barack Obama
July 24 (UPI) -- U.S. senators Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and John Cornyn, R-Texas, call for a special counsel to investigate allegations against former President Barack Obama.
USDA to reorganize, move staff out of D.C. to areas closer to farmers
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
USDA to reorganize, move staff out of D.C. to areas closer to farmers
July 24 (UPI) -- The United States Department of Agriculture will reorganize, refocusing core operations to support American farming, ranching and forestry, the USDA announced.
UnitedHealth Group says it's cooperating with DOJ Medicare probe
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
UnitedHealth Group says it's cooperating with DOJ Medicare probe
July 24 (UPI) -- UnitedHealth Group said Thursday it is facing Department of Justice investigations over its Medicare billing practices and is fully cooperating with it.
Air Force pauses use of M18 pistol after deadly incident
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Air Force pauses use of M18 pistol after deadly incident
July 24 (UPI) -- Airforce Global Strike Command prompts limiting the usage of M18 after a deadly incident on Sunday at a Wyoming Air Force Base.
Weekly unemployment claims saw surprise slight drop this week
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Weekly unemployment claims saw surprise slight drop this week
July 24 (UPI) -- The number of Americans filing for unemployment insurance dropped unexpectedly this week, but they are likely having a difficult time getting new jobs.
RNC Chair Michael Whatley will run for Senate in North Carolina
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
RNC Chair Michael Whatley will run for Senate in North Carolina
July 24 (UPI) -- Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley plans to run for Senate in North Carolina, according to a source.

Trending Stories

Appeals court: Trump's birthright citizenship EO unconstitutional
Appeals court: Trump's birthright citizenship EO unconstitutional
House committee votes to approve subpoenas on Epstein files
House committee votes to approve subpoenas on Epstein files
Three officers wounded in 'ambush' shooting in Ohio
Three officers wounded in 'ambush' shooting in Ohio
L.A.'s Union Station hosting 2-day train trip through time
L.A.'s Union Station hosting 2-day train trip through time
Thai, Cambodian troops exchange gunfire
Thai, Cambodian troops exchange gunfire

Follow Us