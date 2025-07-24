Trump to visit and review Federal Reserve offices

July 24 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will head to the Federal Reserve on Thursday amid his ongoing calls for Chair Jerome Powell to resign.

A U.S. president hasn't visited the nation's central bank since President George W. Bush in 2006. Trump is slated to arrive at 4 p.m. EDT and take an hour-long tour of the site, as he has expressed disdain for renovations at the office building.

The $2.5 billion renovation project has been part of Trump's criticism Powell, and the Trump administration has also pushed at Powell, who Trump nominated to the job in 2017.

Trump, as recently as Wednesday, lashed out at Powell, who he has dubbed "Too Late."

"Housing in our country is lagging because Jerome 'Too Late' Powell refuses to lower interest rates," Trump posted to Truth Social on Wednesday. "Families are being hurt because interest rates are too high, and even our country is having to pay a higher rate than it should be because of 'Too Late.'"

White House Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair, who has also taken to referring to Powell as "Too Late" on social media, has also been critical of the renovations. Blair has accused the Fed of trying to hide what is being spent on the project before announcing Tuesday that Trump and his people will be making the Thursday visit.

Blair had said on Monday that the Fed released a virtual video of its offices in what he considered an effort to stymie a review at the construction.

"What do they not want us to see?" he said on X.

"We go Thursday!" Blair posted to X Tuesday after inferring that the Fed had relented on blocking a visit due to pressure by the White House.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday on X he has called for an assessment of the Federal Reserve.

"While I have no knowledge or opinion on the legal basis for the massive building renovations being undertaken," Bessent said. "A review of the decision to undertake such a project by an institution reporting operating losses of more than $100 billion per year should be conducted."

Trump has expressed in the past a desire to fire Powell and has suggested that overruns on the cost of the renovations would be a viable excuse to terminate the Fed Chairman. However, Trump has since yielded on that notion and has indicated he will likely instead allow Powell to keep his job until his term expires next May.