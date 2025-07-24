Trending
July 24, 2025 / 8:26 AM

Trump to visit and review Federal Reserve offices

By Ian Stark
President Donald Trump will visit the Federal Reserve building, seen here in 2010, to scrutinize renovations to the offices. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI
1 of 3 | President Donald Trump will visit the Federal Reserve building, seen here in 2010, to scrutinize renovations to the offices. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will head to the Federal Reserve on Thursday amid his ongoing calls for Chair Jerome Powell to resign.

A U.S. president hasn't visited the nation's central bank since President George W. Bush in 2006. Trump is slated to arrive at 4 p.m. EDT and take an hour-long tour of the site, as he has expressed disdain for renovations at the office building.

The $2.5 billion renovation project has been part of Trump's criticism Powell, and the Trump administration has also pushed at Powell, who Trump nominated to the job in 2017.

Trump, as recently as Wednesday, lashed out at Powell, who he has dubbed "Too Late."

"Housing in our country is lagging because Jerome 'Too Late' Powell refuses to lower interest rates," Trump posted to Truth Social on Wednesday. "Families are being hurt because interest rates are too high, and even our country is having to pay a higher rate than it should be because of 'Too Late.'"

White House Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair, who has also taken to referring to Powell as "Too Late" on social media, has also been critical of the renovations. Blair has accused the Fed of trying to hide what is being spent on the project before announcing Tuesday that Trump and his people will be making the Thursday visit.

Blair had said on Monday that the Fed released a virtual video of its offices in what he considered an effort to stymie a review at the construction.

"What do they not want us to see?" he said on X.

"We go Thursday!" Blair posted to X Tuesday after inferring that the Fed had relented on blocking a visit due to pressure by the White House.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday on X he has called for an assessment of the Federal Reserve.

"While I have no knowledge or opinion on the legal basis for the massive building renovations being undertaken," Bessent said. "A review of the decision to undertake such a project by an institution reporting operating losses of more than $100 billion per year should be conducted."

Trump has expressed in the past a desire to fire Powell and has suggested that overruns on the cost of the renovations would be a viable excuse to terminate the Fed Chairman. However, Trump has since yielded on that notion and has indicated he will likely instead allow Powell to keep his job until his term expires next May.

House committee votes to approve subpoenas on Epstein files
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
House committee votes to approve subpoenas on Epstein files
July 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. House Oversight Committee on Wednesday subpoenaed Ghislaine Maxwell as a subcommittee sought subpoenas for President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton and the Justice Department.
Three officers wounded in 'ambush' shooting in Ohio
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Three officers wounded in 'ambush' shooting in Ohio
July 24 (UPI) -- Three Ohio police officers were shot when a gunman opened fire on two of while they were eating pizza in their patrol cars during their lunch break, authorities said.
Columbia to pay $221M over 3 years in settlement with Trump admin.
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Columbia to pay $221M over 3 years in settlement with Trump admin.
July 24 (UPI) -- Columbia University announced it will pay the U.S. government $220 million over three years to settle its dispute with Trump administration and restore funding.
Appeals court: Trump's birthright citizenship EO unconstitutional
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Appeals court: Trump's birthright citizenship EO unconstitutional
July 24 (UPI) -- A divided federal appeals court has ruled that President Donald Trump's executive order ending birthright citizenship is unconstitutional.
Supreme Court OKs firing 3 Consumer Product Safety Commission members
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Supreme Court OKs firing 3 Consumer Product Safety Commission members
July 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court allowds the Trump administration to remove three members of the Consumer Product Safety Commission as the case goes through the courts.
Octogenarian inmate dies on Florida's death row
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Octogenarian inmate dies on Florida's death row
July 23 (UPI) -- An octogenarian death row has died, according to Florida court records, making him at least the seventh death row inmate to die while waiting for their sentence to be carried out.
L.A.'s Union Station hosting 2-day train trip through time
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
L.A.'s Union Station hosting 2-day train trip through time
July 23 (UPI) -- Los Angeles' Union Station will give visitors a closer look at Southern California's railroad history during Train Festival 2025: LA's Spirit in Motion.
Judge temporarily pauses Abrego Garcia's release from custody
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Judge temporarily pauses Abrego Garcia's release from custody
July 23 (UPI) -- A judge paused Kilmer Abrego Garcia's release from criminal custody after two judges earlier ruled the accused MS-13 gang member should be free awaiting trial.
DHS inspector general: 448,000 unaccompanied kids transferred under Biden
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
DHS inspector general: 448,000 unaccompanied kids transferred under Biden
WASHINGTON, July 23 (UPI) -- Thousands of unaccompanied migrant kids went missing in the U.S. in recent years after they were released to their sponsors, an inspector general testified.
Summer sizzle: NYC, Boston among cities eyeing record highs this week
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Summer sizzle: NYC, Boston among cities eyeing record highs this week
Intense heat is set to surge into the Northeast late this week, with temperatures climbing high enough in some areas to challenge daily records, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

