Trending
U.S. News
July 24, 2025 / 10:59 AM / Updated at 11:51 AM

Air Force pauses use of M18 pistol after deadly incident

By Andrew Sookdeo
Share with X
Air Force Global Strike Command prompts limiting the usage of M18, manufactured by Sig Sauer, after a deadly incident on Sunday at a Wyoming Air Force Base. File Photo by David Becker/UPI
Air Force Global Strike Command prompts limiting the usage of M18, manufactured by Sig Sauer, after a deadly incident on Sunday at a Wyoming Air Force Base. File Photo by David Becker/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Air Force Global Strike Command limited the use of M18s after a deadly incident on Sunday at a Wyoming Air Force Base.

On Monday, the Air Force issued a "stand down" of the weapon until all bases can do inspections of the M18s. Officials said, personnel will use the M4 rifle instead.

"We want to make sure there's nothing wrong with the weapon," said an Air Force official.

A service member, who has not yet been identified, was killed Sunday after their sidearm discharged, Air Force officials said in a statement.

"Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the safety and security of our personnel, the pause will remain in place pending the completion of comprehensive investigations by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the Safety office," said Charles "Moose" Hoffman, the command's spokesman.

Hoffman said it's still not clear if his death was a result of an uncommanded discharge, a negligent discharge or a criminal act.

Sig Sauer manufacturer of the M18 in recent years and has had 77 lawsuits over alleged "uncommanded discharges."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Weekly unemployment claims saw surprise slight drop this week
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Weekly unemployment claims saw surprise slight drop this week
July 24 (UPI) -- The number of Americans filing for unemployment insurance dropped unexpectedly this week, but they are likely having a difficult time getting new jobs.
RNC Chair Michael Whatley will run for Senate in North Carolina
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
RNC Chair Michael Whatley will run for Senate in North Carolina
July 24 (UPI) -- Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley plans to run for Senate in North Carolina, according to a source.
Trump to visit and review Federal Reserve offices
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump to visit and review Federal Reserve offices
July 24 (UPI) -- In a rare move, President Donald Trump will head to the Federal Reserve Thursday, in a move that is likely another push at Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.
House committee votes to approve subpoenas on Epstein files
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
House committee votes to approve subpoenas on Epstein files
July 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. House Oversight Committee on Wednesday subpoenaed Ghislaine Maxwell as a subcommittee sought subpoenas for President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton and the Justice Department.
Three officers wounded in 'ambush' shooting in Ohio
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Three officers wounded in 'ambush' shooting in Ohio
July 24 (UPI) -- Three Ohio police officers were shot when a gunman opened fire on two of while they were eating pizza in their patrol cars during their lunch break, authorities said.
Columbia to pay $221M over 3 years in settlement with Trump admin.
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Columbia to pay $221M over 3 years in settlement with Trump admin.
July 24 (UPI) -- Columbia University announced it will pay the U.S. government $220 million over three years to settle its dispute with Trump administration and restore funding.
Appeals court: Trump's birthright citizenship EO unconstitutional
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Appeals court: Trump's birthright citizenship EO unconstitutional
July 24 (UPI) -- A divided federal appeals court has ruled that President Donald Trump's executive order ending birthright citizenship is unconstitutional.
Supreme Court OKs firing 3 Consumer Product Safety Commission members
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Supreme Court OKs firing 3 Consumer Product Safety Commission members
July 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court allowds the Trump administration to remove three members of the Consumer Product Safety Commission as the case goes through the courts.
Octogenarian inmate dies on Florida's death row
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Octogenarian inmate dies on Florida's death row
July 23 (UPI) -- An octogenarian death row has died, according to Florida court records, making him at least the seventh death row inmate to die while waiting for their sentence to be carried out.
L.A.'s Union Station hosting 2-day train trip through time
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
L.A.'s Union Station hosting 2-day train trip through time
July 23 (UPI) -- Los Angeles' Union Station will give visitors a closer look at Southern California's railroad history during Train Festival 2025: LA's Spirit in Motion.

Trending Stories

Unprecedented sargassum surge threatens tourism in the Caribbean
Unprecedented sargassum surge threatens tourism in the Caribbean
MyPillow's Mike Lindell wins appeal over 2020 election claim contest
MyPillow's Mike Lindell wins appeal over 2020 election claim contest
House committee votes to approve subpoenas on Epstein files
House committee votes to approve subpoenas on Epstein files
Appeals court: Trump's birthright citizenship EO unconstitutional
Appeals court: Trump's birthright citizenship EO unconstitutional
New details unveiled on USDA's 'Great American Farmers Market'
New details unveiled on USDA's 'Great American Farmers Market'

Follow Us