Air Force pauses use of M18 pistol after deadly incident

July 24 (UPI) -- Air Force Global Strike Command limited the use of M18s after a deadly incident on Sunday at a Wyoming Air Force Base.

On Monday, the Air Force issued a "stand down" of the weapon until all bases can do inspections of the M18s. Officials said, personnel will use the M4 rifle instead.

"We want to make sure there's nothing wrong with the weapon," said an Air Force official.

A service member, who has not yet been identified, was killed Sunday after their sidearm discharged, Air Force officials said in a statement.

"Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the safety and security of our personnel, the pause will remain in place pending the completion of comprehensive investigations by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the Safety office," said Charles "Moose" Hoffman, the command's spokesman.

Hoffman said it's still not clear if his death was a result of an uncommanded discharge, a negligent discharge or a criminal act.

Sig Sauer manufacturer of the M18 in recent years and has had 77 lawsuits over alleged "uncommanded discharges."