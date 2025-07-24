UnitedHealth Group says it's cooperating with DOJ Medicare probe

July 24 (UPI) -- UnitedHealth Group said Thursday it is facing Department of Justice investigations over its Medicare billing practices.

UnitedHealth Group said in a statement on its website that it reached out to the DOJ after seeing media reports about investigations into its Medicare program.

"(UnitedHealth) has now begun complying with formal criminal and civil requests from the Department. The Company has full confidence in its practices and is committed to working cooperatively with the Department throughout this process," the statement said.

The insurer said it's launching its own investigation.

"To provide our stakeholders transparency and confidence (UnitedHealth) ... has proactively launched its own initiative to conduct third party reviews of policies, practices, and associated processes and performance metrics for risk assessment coding, managed care practices, and pharmacy services."

The company told CNBC that it expects to complete that review near the end of the third quarter.

The Wall Street Journal reported in May that the Justice Department is conducting a criminal investigation into UHC for Medicare fraud. The company said it stands "by the integrity of our Medicare Advantage program."

The Journal reported in July that the DOJ interviewed doctors about UnitedHealth's practices and asked if they felt pressured to submit claims for certain conditions that bolstered payments from the Medicare Advantage program.

"(UnitedHealth) is committed to maintaining the integrity of its business practices and serving as reliable stewards of American tax dollars," UnitedHealth said.

This is just the latest setback for the country's largest health insurer. Shares are down more than 42%, its CEO Andrew Witty left the company in May, it suffered a ransomware attack in early 2024, and then CEO Brian Thompson was killed in December 2024 by alleged shooter Luigi Mangione, which sparked significant public outrage against the company.