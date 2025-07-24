GOP's Graham, Cornyn call for special counsel probe of Barack Obama

July 24 (UPI) -- U.S. Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and John Cornyn, R-Texas, are calling for a special counsel to investigate allegations against former President Barack Obama.

The senators said they want the truth about Obama's alleged "manipulation" before the 2016 election.

"For the good of the country, Senator @JohnCornyn and I urge Attorney General (Pam) Bondi to appoint a special counsel to investigate the extent to which former President Obama, his staff and administration officials manipulated the U.S. national security apparatus for a political outcome," Graham posted on X.

A special counsel is someone brought from outside to investigate independently.

"As we have supported in the past, appointing an independent special counsel would do the country a tremendous service in this case," Fox News reported Graham and Cornyn said.

This call comes one day after Director of Homeland Security Tulsi Gabbard released a second formerly classified document alleging wrongdoing by Obama. The Department of Justice created a "strike force" to investigate the evidence.

The document cast doubts on Russian President Vladimir Putin's desire to help Trump beat Secretary of State Hilary Clinton. It backed up the argument that Russia wanted to interfere in the election.

It was part of a House Intelligence Committee report from Sept. 18, 2020, when Republicans controlled the House. Though it doesn't dispute that Moscow interfered in the election, it shows the Obama administration's handling of Russian activity.

Last week, Gabbard released a document that accused Obama and his Cabinet of manufacturing an intelligence report to falsely accuse Russia of acting to ensure Trump defeated Clinton during the 2016 election.

Obama's team responded to last week's report.

"Nothing in that document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes," Obama spokesman Patrick Rodenbush said in a prepared statement on Tuesday.

"These findings were affirmed in a 2020 report by the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee, led by then-Chairman Marco Rubio."

"With every piece of information that gets released, it becomes more evident that the entire Russia collusion hoax was created by the Obama administration to subvert the will of the American people," Graham and Cornyn said.

Trump earlier in the day accused Obama of "trying to lead a coup" with Hillary Clinton.