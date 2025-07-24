Trending
July 24, 2025 / 12:39 PM

Justice Department to meet with Ghislaine Maxwell in Florida

By Ian Stark
The Justice Department is set to meet with Ghislaine Maxwell in Florida on Thursday. File Photo by Rick Bjornas/EPA-EFE
July 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is meeting with Ghislaine Maxwell, the accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein, at a federal courthouse in Florida on Thursday.

She was originally scheduled to meet Justice Department representatives at the minimum-security prison where she is serving a 20-year sentence for sex-trafficking, but instead the meeting will happen at the U.S. attorney's office, located inside the federal courthouse in Tallahassee, as first reported by ABC News.

"For the first time, the Department of Justice is reaching out to Ghislaine Maxwell to ask: what do you know?" posted U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche to X Tuesday in regard to the Thursday meeting.

Maxwell has also been subpoenaed by House Oversight Committee Chairperson Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., for a deposition slated to take place at the prison where she is held on Aug. 11.

Maxwell was convicted and sentenced in June 2022 as an accomplice in Epstein's sex-trafficking scheme and was denied a reassessment by the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that a recent review of Epstein-related documents by the Justice Department and FBI allegedly found that President Donald Trump's name appeared several times in the files, and that Trump was informed of that by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi in May before the Justice Department said it would not make those files public.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said Wednesday during a press conference that when the Epstein files are made public, "which we must do as quickly as possible," it needs to be done in a way that protects the victims mentioned in the files, some of whom are purportedly minors.

But he also stressed that only "credible evidence" should be revealed, and Maxwell's attorney David Oscar Markus responded on X Wednesday that "We understand [Johnson's] general concern, Congress should always vet the credibility of its witnesses."

However, Markus claimed, "those concerns are unfounded," and that Maxwell testifies before Congress and not invoke her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, that "she would testify truthfully."

Markus also said that Maxwell is looking forward to her meeting with the DOJ, and that will inform how she proceeds in regard to the Congressional subpoena.

Rumors that Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while in custody, had a list of clients who participated in the abuse and exploitation have been denied by the DOJ. Further rumors involve President Donald Trump's past relationship with Epstein, although Trump has since called public's interest in the Epstein files a "scam" and a "hoax" created by his political opponents.

