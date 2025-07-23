Trump administration unveils new AI Action Plan

July 23 (UPI) -- The White House unveiled its new AI action plan Wednesday to make the United States a global leader in the technology.

President Donald Trump's administration is cutting back AI regulation, making U.S. laws more friendly to Silicon Valley.

According to a statement on the White House's website, the key policies in the 28-page AI Action Plan include:

Exporting American AI: The Commerce and State departments will partner with industry to deliver secure, full-stack AI export packages -- including hardware, models, software, applications, and standards -- to America's friends and allies around the world.

Promoting rapid buildout of data centers: Expediting and modernizing permits for data centers and semiconductor fabs, as well as creating new national initiatives to increase high-demand occupations like electricians and HVAC technicians.

Enabling innovation and adoption: Removing "onerous Federal regulations that hinder AI development and deployment," and seek private sector input on rules to remove.

Upholding free speech in frontier models: Updating Federal procurement guidelines to ensure that the government-only contracts with frontier large language model developers who ensure their systems are objective and free from top-down ideological bias.

"This plan galvanizes Federal efforts to turbocharge our innovation capacity, build cutting-edge infrastructure, and lead globally, ensuring that American workers and families thrive in the AI era, said White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Director Michael Kratsios in the statement. "We are moving with urgency to make this vision a reality."

The AI Action Plan also directs the Commerce Department to revise an AI risk framework to remove references to misinformation, climate change and diversity, equity and inclusion. It calls for an update to federal procurement guidelines that only allow contracts to AI systems deemed "objective and free from top-down ideological bias."

It further calls for making federal land available to build data centers and their power generation infrastructure.

"To win the AI race, the U.S. must lead in innovation, infrastructure, and global partnerships. At the same time, we must center American workers and avoid Orwellian uses of AI. This Action Plan provides a roadmap for doing that," AI and crypto czar David Sacks said.

"These clear-cut policy goals set expectations for the Federal Government to ensure America sets the technological gold standard worldwide, and that the world continues to run on American technology," said Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The plan also calls for pushing American AI systems worldwide to counter China's influence in AI governance.