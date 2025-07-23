Trending
U.S. News
July 23, 2025 / 7:46 PM

L.A.'s Union Station hosting 2-day train trip through time

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
The Union Pacific 4014 Big Boy Steam Locomotive pulls into Kirkwood, Mo., on August 2021. It is similar to the Santa Fe 3751 steam locomotive that will be on display at this year's train festival in Los Angeles. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
The Union Pacific 4014 Big Boy Steam Locomotive pulls into Kirkwood, Mo., on August 2021. It is similar to the Santa Fe 3751 steam locomotive that will be on display at this year's train festival in Los Angeles. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Los Angeles' Union Station will give visitors a closer look at Southern California's railroad history during Train Festival 2025: LA's Spirit in Motion in September.

The free two-day event is scheduled Sept. 20 and 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. PDT and will feature railroad equipment tours, displays, model train exhibits and interactive information booths.

Visitors also can enjoy live entertainment and giveaways during the family-friendly event that is sponsored by Metro, Amtrak and Metrolink and celebrates Los Angeles' "vibrant rail history and its revolving role in the city's future."

"Transportation is ... about the people, places and stories that compel us to move," Metro Chief Executive Officer Stephanie Wiggins said.

Related

"We're proud to make those connections possible," Wiggins added, "and there's no better place to see that in action than Los Angeles Union Station."

She called the event a "celebration of the journeys we embark on, the history that grounds us and the communities we build through shared travel."

Visitors can learn about nearly a century of rail history and tour and view displays of railroad equipment dating from 1927 to now.

Among featured exhibits will be the San Bernardino Railroad Historical Society's Santa Fe 3751 steam locomotive, which pulled the rail station's first named passenger train more than 85 years ago.

"Many kids grow up reading about steam trains in their history books but will never actually see one in person," SBRHS President Alex Gillman said.

"Santa Fe 3751 offers families ... the chance to experience what a working, 874,000-pound steam locomotive looks like as they climb into the cab, meet the engineer and learn what it takes to keep this rare icon of American history operating today," Gillman added.

Amtrak, Metrolink, LARail.com and the Pacific Railroad Society also are scheduled to display their respective train equipment during the event.

So will several of Southern California's model train clubs.

Young attendees can visit the kids' zone and receive a train conductor hat that they can keep and wear while taking selfies next to Travel Town Museum's restored Railway Express Agency delivery truck.

More event information is available at Union Station's Train Festival 2025 webpage.

Latest Headlines

Epstein controversy: House seeks Maxwell insight, targets DOJ files, Clintons
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Epstein controversy: House seeks Maxwell insight, targets DOJ files, Clintons
July 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. House Oversight Committee on Wednesday subpoenaed Ghislaine Maxwell as a subcommittee sought subpoenas for President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton and the Justice Department.
Judge temporarily pauses Abrego Garcia's release from custody
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge temporarily pauses Abrego Garcia's release from custody
July 23 (UPI) -- A judge paused Kilmer Abrego Garcia's release from criminal custody after two judges earlier ruled the accused MS-13 gang member should be free awaiting trial.
DHS inspector general: 448,000 unaccompanied kids transferred under Biden
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
DHS inspector general: 448,000 unaccompanied kids transferred under Biden
WASHINGTON, July 23 (UPI) -- Thousands of unaccompanied migrant kids went missing in the U.S. in recent years after they were released to their sponsors, an inspector general testified.
Summer sizzle: NYC, Boston among cities eyeing record highs this week
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Summer sizzle: NYC, Boston among cities eyeing record highs this week
Intense heat is set to surge into the Northeast late this week, with temperatures climbing high enough in some areas to challenge daily records, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
Ariz. border land passed to U.S. Navy as future 'National Defense Area'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ariz. border land passed to U.S. Navy as future 'National Defense Area'
July 23 (UPI) -- The federal government on Wednesday switched ownership of hundreds of acres of land in Arizona to the U.S. Navy, and it was designated as the future site of a special militarized area for U.S. border security.
New details unveiled on USDA's 'Great American Farmers Market'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
New details unveiled on USDA's 'Great American Farmers Market'
July 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture unveiled further details Wednesday on the looming six-day "Great American Farmers Market" in Washington and which is slated to start in a little over a week.
Rubio says Harvard might lose visa program eligibility
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Rubio says Harvard might lose visa program eligibility
July 23 (UPI) -- The State Department is investigating whether Harvard University undermines U.S. policy through its participation in a federal educational visa program.
MyPillow's Mike Lindell wins appeal over 2020 election claim contest
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
MyPillow's Mike Lindell wins appeal over 2020 election claim contest
July 23 (UPI) -- MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell got a break Wednesday in one of the multiple lawsuits against the noted conspiracy theorist and ardent Donald Trump supporter.
Trump administration unveils new AI Action Plan
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump administration unveils new AI Action Plan
July 23 (UPI) -- The White House unveiled its new AI action plan to make the United States a global leader in the technology. It includes plans to export American systems.
Uber to let women avoid male riders and drivers
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Uber to let women avoid male riders and drivers
July 23 (UPI) -- Uber said Wednesday its new feature will pair women passengers and drivers on the ride-sharing app in another push to enhance safety.

Trending Stories

Justice Department fires N.J. DA appointed over Trump pick Habba
Justice Department fires N.J. DA appointed over Trump pick Habba
MyPillow's Mike Lindell wins appeal over 2020 election claim contest
MyPillow's Mike Lindell wins appeal over 2020 election claim contest
Octogenarian inmate dies on Florida's death row
Octogenarian inmate dies on Florida's death row
Obama stands by Russian collusion report after Trump claims 'treason'
Obama stands by Russian collusion report after Trump claims 'treason'
South Korea sees record growth in birth rate this year
South Korea sees record growth in birth rate this year

Follow Us