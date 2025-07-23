L.A.'s Union Station hosting 2-day train trip through time

July 23 (UPI) -- Los Angeles' Union Station will give visitors a closer look at Southern California's railroad history during Train Festival 2025: LA's Spirit in Motion in September.

The free two-day event is scheduled Sept. 20 and 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. PDT and will feature railroad equipment tours, displays, model train exhibits and interactive information booths.

Visitors also can enjoy live entertainment and giveaways during the family-friendly event that is sponsored by Metro, Amtrak and Metrolink and celebrates Los Angeles' "vibrant rail history and its revolving role in the city's future."

"Transportation is ... about the people, places and stories that compel us to move," Metro Chief Executive Officer Stephanie Wiggins said.

"We're proud to make those connections possible," Wiggins added, "and there's no better place to see that in action than Los Angeles Union Station."

She called the event a "celebration of the journeys we embark on, the history that grounds us and the communities we build through shared travel."

Visitors can learn about nearly a century of rail history and tour and view displays of railroad equipment dating from 1927 to now.

Among featured exhibits will be the San Bernardino Railroad Historical Society's Santa Fe 3751 steam locomotive, which pulled the rail station's first named passenger train more than 85 years ago.

"Many kids grow up reading about steam trains in their history books but will never actually see one in person," SBRHS President Alex Gillman said.

"Santa Fe 3751 offers families ... the chance to experience what a working, 874,000-pound steam locomotive looks like as they climb into the cab, meet the engineer and learn what it takes to keep this rare icon of American history operating today," Gillman added.

Amtrak, Metrolink, LARail.com and the Pacific Railroad Society also are scheduled to display their respective train equipment during the event.

So will several of Southern California's model train clubs.

Young attendees can visit the kids' zone and receive a train conductor hat that they can keep and wear while taking selfies next to Travel Town Museum's restored Railway Express Agency delivery truck.

More event information is available at Union Station's Train Festival 2025 webpage.