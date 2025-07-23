Rubio says Harvard might lose visa program eligibility

July 23 (UPI) -- The State Department is investigating whether Harvard University undermines U.S. policy via educational and cultural exchanges that enable international students, professors and others to obtain visas.

The investigation's purpose is to determine whether or not Harvard officials are undermining national security and foreign policy through its participation in the Exchange Visitor Program, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Wednesday.

"All sponsors participating in this program are required to fully comply with exchange visitor regulations, transparency in reporting and a demonstrated commitment to fostering the principles of cultural exchange and mutual understanding upon which the program was founded," Rubio said in a prepared statement.

Harvard "must comply with all regulations ... in a manner that does not undermine the foreign policy objectives or compromise the national security interests of the United States," Rubio continued.

"The American people have the right to expect their universities to uphold national security, comply with the law and provide safe environments for all students."

He said the investigation will ensure the university's participation in State Department programs does not "run contrary to our nation's interests."

The Trump administration in May revoked Harvard's eligibility to participate in the Exchange Visitor Program.

U.S. District Court of Massachusetts Judge Allison Burroughs overturned the revocation of Harvard's program eligibility.

Rubio notified Harvard University President Dr. Alan Garber of the investigation on Wednesday but did not accuse university officials of any wrongdoing in the matter.

He gave Harvard a week to provide relevant university records and said the department will interview university staff and possibly students who are participating in the exchange program.

The Department of Homeland Security in July likewise subpoenaed Harvard to obtain information on the university's program participation.

The State Department's investigation will not affect Harvard's sponsorship and enrollment of students, professors and researchers, according to a statement shared with United Press International.

"This investigation is yet another retaliatory step taken by the administration in violation of Harvard's First Amendment rights," a Harvard spokesperson said.

"Harvard continues to enroll and sponsor international scholars, researchers and students and will protect its international community and support them as they apply for U.S. visas and travel to campus this fall."