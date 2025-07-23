Trending
U.S. News
July 23, 2025 / 2:49 PM

Rubio says Harvard might lose visa program eligibility

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
The State Department on Wednesday announced it is investigating Harvard University's participation in a visa program to determine if it runs counter to Trump administration policies or compromises national security. File Photo (2019) by Matthew Healey/UPI
The State Department on Wednesday announced it is investigating Harvard University's participation in a visa program to determine if it runs counter to Trump administration policies or compromises national security. File Photo (2019) by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- The State Department is investigating whether Harvard University undermines U.S. policy via educational and cultural exchanges that enable international students, professors and others to obtain visas.

The investigation's purpose is to determine whether or not Harvard officials are undermining national security and foreign policy through its participation in the Exchange Visitor Program, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Wednesday.

"All sponsors participating in this program are required to fully comply with exchange visitor regulations, transparency in reporting and a demonstrated commitment to fostering the principles of cultural exchange and mutual understanding upon which the program was founded," Rubio said in a prepared statement.

Harvard "must comply with all regulations ... in a manner that does not undermine the foreign policy objectives or compromise the national security interests of the United States," Rubio continued.

Related

"The American people have the right to expect their universities to uphold national security, comply with the law and provide safe environments for all students."

He said the investigation will ensure the university's participation in State Department programs does not "run contrary to our nation's interests."

The Trump administration in May revoked Harvard's eligibility to participate in the Exchange Visitor Program.

U.S. District Court of Massachusetts Judge Allison Burroughs overturned the revocation of Harvard's program eligibility.

Rubio notified Harvard University President Dr. Alan Garber of the investigation on Wednesday but did not accuse university officials of any wrongdoing in the matter.

He gave Harvard a week to provide relevant university records and said the department will interview university staff and possibly students who are participating in the exchange program.

The Department of Homeland Security in July likewise subpoenaed Harvard to obtain information on the university's program participation.

The State Department's investigation will not affect Harvard's sponsorship and enrollment of students, professors and researchers, according to a statement shared with United Press International.

"This investigation is yet another retaliatory step taken by the administration in violation of Harvard's First Amendment rights," a Harvard spokesperson said.

"Harvard continues to enroll and sponsor international scholars, researchers and students and will protect its international community and support them as they apply for U.S. visas and travel to campus this fall."

Latest Headlines

MyPillow's Mike Lindell wins appeal over 2020 election claim contest
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
MyPillow's Mike Lindell wins appeal over 2020 election claim contest
July 23 (UPI) -- MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell got a break Wednesday in one of the multiple lawsuits against the noted conspiracy theorist and ardent Donald Trump supporter.
Trump administration unveils new AI Action Plan
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump administration unveils new AI Action Plan
July 23 (UPI) -- The White House unveiled its new AI action plan to make the United States a global leader in the technology. It includes plans to export American systems.
Uber to let women avoid male riders and drivers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Uber to let women avoid male riders and drivers
July 23 (UPI) -- Uber said Wednesday its new feature will pair women passengers and drivers on the ride-sharing app in another push to enhance safety.
Bryan Kohberger gets 4 life sentences plus 10 years for Idaho murders
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Bryan Kohberger gets 4 life sentences plus 10 years for Idaho murders
July 23 (UPI) -- Bryan Kohberger, who pleaded guilty in the killings of four University of Idaho students in 2022, was sentenced Wednesday to four life sentences plus 10 years.
Meta unveils newer teenage Instagram user safety features
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Meta unveils newer teenage Instagram user safety features
July 23 (UPI) -- Meta has a new round of safety features for teen users and related accounts in its continued crackdown on "exploitive content."
Olympics, Paralympics to follow Trump ban on transgender women athletes
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Olympics, Paralympics to follow Trump ban on transgender women athletes
July 23 (UPI) -- U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee agrees to comply with Trump order to ban transgender women athletes in women's sports. It's unclear who it will affect.
Justice Department fires N.J. DA appointed over Trump pick Habba
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Justice Department fires N.J. DA appointed over Trump pick Habba
July 23 (UPI) -- Attorney General Pam Bondi fired newly appointed U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Desiree Leigh Grace.
U.S. sanctions Houthi petroleum smuggling network
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Houthi petroleum smuggling network
July 23 (UPI) -- The United States has blacklisted two Yemeni nationals and five companies on accusations of laundering money and importing petroleum products for the Houthi rebels.
Columbia disciplines dozens of pro-Palestine protesters
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Columbia disciplines dozens of pro-Palestine protesters
July 23 (UPI) -- Columbia University has disciplined dozens of pro-Palestine protesters amid pressure from the Trump administration.
Octogenarian inmate dies on Florida's death row
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Octogenarian inmate dies on Florida's death row
July 22 (UPI) -- An octogenarian death row has died, according to Florida court records, making him at least the seventh death row inmate to die while waiting for their sentence to be carried out.

Trending Stories

Justice Department fires N.J. DA appointed over Trump pick Habba
Justice Department fires N.J. DA appointed over Trump pick Habba
NPR news chief Edith Chapin to exit job
NPR news chief Edith Chapin to exit job
Octogenarian inmate dies on Florida's death row
Octogenarian inmate dies on Florida's death row
Obama stands by Russian collusion report after Trump claims 'treason'
Obama stands by Russian collusion report after Trump claims 'treason'
MyPillow's Mike Lindell wins appeal over 2020 election claim contest
MyPillow's Mike Lindell wins appeal over 2020 election claim contest

Follow Us