July 23 (UPI) -- In the ongoing political drama over the so-called Jeffrey Epstein list of sex offenders, several developments took place Wednesday.

A U.S. House panel on Wednesday formally subpoenaed Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, while a U.S. district judge on the same day refused to unseal the grand jury testimony and records from cases against Epstein in the past.

The House Oversight Committee on Wednesday subpoenaed Maxwell to depose her on Aug. 11 at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, Fla.

Maxwell, 63, was an associate of former financier and convicted sex offender Epstein, who killed himself while jailed in New York City and awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges that included minors in 2019.

She also is the daughter of former British media mogul Robert Maxwell and is serving a 20-year prison sentence in Florida after a jury found her guilty of sex trafficking in 2021.

"The facts and circumstances surrounding both your and Mr. Epstein's cases have received immense public interest and scrutiny," House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said in the subpoena.

Comer said the Justice Department also is undertaking "efforts to uncover and publicly disclose additional information related to your and Mr. Epstein's cases."

"It is imperative that Congress conduct oversight of the federal government's enforcement of sex trafficking laws generally," he added, "and specifically its handling of the investigation and prosecution of you and Mr. Epstein."

House speaker questions Maxwell's credibility

Comer submitted the subpoena a day after a House Oversight subcommittee approved a motion that directed him to seek Maxwell's testimony before the Oversight Committee.

The Justice Department on Tuesday also announced it will interview Maxwell soon to provide greater transparency in the case against Epstein.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Wednesday questioned the credibility of Maxwell's testimony.

"Could she be counted on to tell the truth?" Johnson asked reporters. "Is she a credible witness?"

He called Maxwell "a person who's been sentenced to many, many years in prison for terrible, unspeakable conspiratorial acts and acts against innocent young people."

The subpoena announcement comes on the same day that a federal judge denied one of three Justice Department requests to release grand jury records from Epstein's grand jury trial there.

U.S. District of Southern Florida Judge Robin Rosenberg refused to unseal the grand jury testimony and records from cases against Epstein in 2005 and 2007.

Rosenberg said the Justice Department did not sufficiently outline arguments to unseal the court records.

She also denied a request to transfer the matter to the U.S. District Court for Southern New York.

Two federal judges there similarly are considering DOJ motions to unseal grand jury files from the former Epstein cases.

Bondi said Trump's name is in the files

While those rulings are pending, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi told Trump his name appears in the Epstein files, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Bondi did not state the context in which Trump is mentioned, and White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said Trump did not engage in any wrongdoing.

Instead, Trump expelled Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago club because the president thought Epstein was a "creep," Cheung added.

Bondi earlier suggested she would release files related to the Epstein case, but recently said they don't contain anything noteworthy.

Her announcement regarding the files triggered controversy, including among Republican congressional members.

Johnson canceled Thursday's House session and said the chamber will recess until Sept. 2.