Trending
U.S. News
July 23, 2025 / 6:46 PM

Epstein controversy: House subpoenas Maxwell; judge denies release of files

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
Protesters hold photos of Jeffrey Epstein and President Donald Trump outside a bail hearing at Manhattan Federal Court in July 2019 after Epstein's arrest on sex-trafficking charges in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | Protesters hold photos of Jeffrey Epstein and President Donald Trump outside a bail hearing at Manhattan Federal Court in July 2019 after Epstein's arrest on sex-trafficking charges in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- In the ongoing political drama over the so-called Jeffrey Epstein list of sex offenders, several developments took place Wednesday.

A U.S. House panel on Wednesday formally subpoenaed Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, while a U.S. district judge on the same day refused to unseal the grand jury testimony and records from cases against Epstein in the past.

The House Oversight Committee on Wednesday subpoenaed Maxwell to depose her on Aug. 11 at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, Fla.

Maxwell, 63, was an associate of former financier and convicted sex offender Epstein, who killed himself while jailed in New York City and awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges that included minors in 2019.

Related

She also is the daughter of former British media mogul Robert Maxwell and is serving a 20-year prison sentence in Florida after a jury found her guilty of sex trafficking in 2021.

"The facts and circumstances surrounding both your and Mr. Epstein's cases have received immense public interest and scrutiny," House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said in the subpoena.

Comer said the Justice Department also is undertaking "efforts to uncover and publicly disclose additional information related to your and Mr. Epstein's cases."

"It is imperative that Congress conduct oversight of the federal government's enforcement of sex trafficking laws generally," he added, "and specifically its handling of the investigation and prosecution of you and Mr. Epstein."

House speaker questions Maxwell's credibility

Comer submitted the subpoena a day after a House Oversight subcommittee approved a motion that directed him to seek Maxwell's testimony before the Oversight Committee.

The Justice Department on Tuesday also announced it will interview Maxwell soon to provide greater transparency in the case against Epstein.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Wednesday questioned the credibility of Maxwell's testimony.

"Could she be counted on to tell the truth?" Johnson asked reporters. "Is she a credible witness?"

He called Maxwell "a person who's been sentenced to many, many years in prison for terrible, unspeakable conspiratorial acts and acts against innocent young people."

The subpoena announcement comes on the same day that a federal judge denied one of three Justice Department requests to release grand jury records from Epstein's grand jury trial there.

U.S. District of Southern Florida Judge Robin Rosenberg refused to unseal the grand jury testimony and records from cases against Epstein in 2005 and 2007.

Rosenberg said the Justice Department did not sufficiently outline arguments to unseal the court records.

She also denied a request to transfer the matter to the U.S. District Court for Southern New York.

Two federal judges there similarly are considering DOJ motions to unseal grand jury files from the former Epstein cases.

Bondi said Trump's name is in the files

While those rulings are pending, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi told Trump his name appears in the Epstein files, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Bondi did not state the context in which Trump is mentioned, and White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said Trump did not engage in any wrongdoing.

Instead, Trump expelled Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago club because the president thought Epstein was a "creep," Cheung added.

Bondi earlier suggested she would release files related to the Epstein case, but recently said they don't contain anything noteworthy.

Her announcement regarding the files triggered controversy, including among Republican congressional members.

Johnson canceled Thursday's House session and said the chamber will recess until Sept. 2.

Latest Headlines

Ariz. border land passed to U.S. Navy as future 'National Defense Area'
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Ariz. border land passed to U.S. Navy as future 'National Defense Area'
July 23 (UPI) -- The federal government on Wednesday switched ownership of hundreds of acres of land in Arizona to the U.S. Navy, and it was designated as the future site of a special militarized area for U.S. border security.
DHS inspector general: 448,000 unaccompanied kids transferred under Biden
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
DHS inspector general: 448,000 unaccompanied kids transferred under Biden
WASHINGTON, July 23 (UPI) -- Thousands of unaccompanied migrant kids went missing in the U.S. in recent years after they were released to their sponsors, an inspector general testified.
New details unveiled on USDA's 'Great American Farmers Market'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New details unveiled on USDA's 'Great American Farmers Market'
July 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture unveiled further details Wednesday on the looming six-day "Great American Farmers Market" in Washington and which is slated to start in a little over a week.
Rubio says Harvard might lose visa program eligibility
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Rubio says Harvard might lose visa program eligibility
July 23 (UPI) -- The State Department is investigating whether Harvard University undermines U.S. policy through its participation in a federal educational visa program.
MyPillow's Mike Lindell wins appeal over 2020 election claim contest
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
MyPillow's Mike Lindell wins appeal over 2020 election claim contest
July 23 (UPI) -- MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell got a break Wednesday in one of the multiple lawsuits against the noted conspiracy theorist and ardent Donald Trump supporter.
Trump administration unveils new AI Action Plan
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump administration unveils new AI Action Plan
July 23 (UPI) -- The White House unveiled its new AI action plan to make the United States a global leader in the technology. It includes plans to export American systems.
Uber to let women avoid male riders and drivers
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Uber to let women avoid male riders and drivers
July 23 (UPI) -- Uber said Wednesday its new feature will pair women passengers and drivers on the ride-sharing app in another push to enhance safety.
Bryan Kohberger gets 4 life sentences plus 10 years for Idaho murders
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Bryan Kohberger gets 4 life sentences plus 10 years for Idaho murders
July 23 (UPI) -- Bryan Kohberger, who pleaded guilty in the killings of four University of Idaho students in 2022, was sentenced Wednesday to four life sentences plus 10 years.
Meta unveils newer teenage Instagram user safety features
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Meta unveils newer teenage Instagram user safety features
July 23 (UPI) -- Meta has a new round of safety features for teen users and related accounts in its continued crackdown on "exploitive content."
Olympics, Paralympics to follow Trump ban on transgender women athletes
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Olympics, Paralympics to follow Trump ban on transgender women athletes
July 23 (UPI) -- U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee agrees to comply with Trump order to ban transgender women athletes in women's sports. It's unclear who it will affect.

Trending Stories

Justice Department fires N.J. DA appointed over Trump pick Habba
Justice Department fires N.J. DA appointed over Trump pick Habba
MyPillow's Mike Lindell wins appeal over 2020 election claim contest
MyPillow's Mike Lindell wins appeal over 2020 election claim contest
Octogenarian inmate dies on Florida's death row
Octogenarian inmate dies on Florida's death row
Obama stands by Russian collusion report after Trump claims 'treason'
Obama stands by Russian collusion report after Trump claims 'treason'
South Korea sees record growth in birth rate this year
South Korea sees record growth in birth rate this year

Follow Us