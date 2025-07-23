Trending
U.S. News
July 23, 2025 / 12:29 PM

Uber to let women avoid male riders and drivers

By Chris Benson
Share with X
Across the U.S., "women riders and drivers have told us they want the option to be matched with other women on trips," Camiel Irving, Uber's VP of U.S. and Canada operations, said Wednesday as the company announced its new feature to allow women to pick women drivers or passengers. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Across the U.S., "women riders and drivers have told us they want the option to be matched with other women on trips," Camiel Irving, Uber's VP of U.S. and Canada operations, said Wednesday as the company announced its new feature to allow women to pick women drivers or passengers. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Uber said Wednesday its new feature will allow women passengers and drivers to avoid being paired with men on the ride-sharing app in a push to enhance safety.

Across the United States, "women riders and drivers have told us they want the option to be matched with other women on trips," Camiel Irving, Uber's VP of U.S. and Canada operations, wrote in a release.

"We've heard them -- and now we're introducing new ways to give them even more control over how they ride and drive."

The pilot program is slated to begin next month in the United States. It will permit and prioritize a woman-to-woman match when they book or pre-book a ride, which can be a new preference in the app's settings.

Related

It also will allow a female driver the option to choose only another person of the same gender.

Irving says it's about giving women more choice, control and comfort.

However, the option is not a guaranteed but does maximize the likelihood of woman-woman pairing.

The Uber pilot program will start American operations in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Detroit.

It begins in the United States after the feature's trial run in Germany, France and Argentina.

"Most drivers are men, so we've worked to ensure this feature was truly usable in different places around the world," Irving added.

Uber in 2019 put out its women ride preference in Saudi Arabia after women were granted the right to drive the year prior, which saw the ride feature expanded to roughly 40 other nations.

That came after the global ride-sharing company was given a $3.5 billion Saudi investment in 2016.

It's among a number of other safety features Uber unveiled in recent years.

It comes nearly a year after Uber's competitor Lyft launched its own similar app options for women and nonbinary persons.

Latest Headlines

Bryan Kohberger to be sentenced for Idaho murders
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Bryan Kohberger to be sentenced for Idaho murders
July 23 (UPI) -- Bryan Kohberger, who pleaded guilty in the killings of four University of Idaho students in 2022, is set to be sentenced Wednesday.
Meta unveils newer teenage Instagram user safety features
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Meta unveils newer teenage Instagram user safety features
July 23 (UPI) -- Meta has a new round of safety features for teen users and related accounts in its continued crackdown on "exploitive content."
Olympics, Paralympics to follow Trump ban on transgender women athletes
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Olympics, Paralympics to follow Trump ban on transgender women athletes
July 23 (UPI) -- U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee agrees to comply with Trump order to ban transgender women athletes in women's sports. It's unclear who it will affect.
Justice Department fires N.J. DA appointed over Trump pick Habba
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Justice Department fires N.J. DA appointed over Trump pick Habba
July 23 (UPI) -- Attorney General Pam Bondi fired newly appointed U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Desiree Leigh Grace.
U.S. sanctions Houthi petroleum smuggling network
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Houthi petroleum smuggling network
July 23 (UPI) -- The United States has blacklisted two Yemeni nationals and five companies on accusations of laundering money and importing petroleum products for the Houthi rebels.
Columbia disciplines dozens of pro-Palestine protesters
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Columbia disciplines dozens of pro-Palestine protesters
July 23 (UPI) -- Columbia University has disciplined dozens of pro-Palestine protesters amid pressure from the Trump administration.
Octogenarian inmate dies on Florida's death row
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Octogenarian inmate dies on Florida's death row
July 22 (UPI) -- An octogenarian death row has died, according to Florida court records, making him at least the seventh death row inmate to die while waiting for their sentence to be carried out.
Florida official under state investigation after hosting LGBTQ event
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Florida official under state investigation after hosting LGBTQ event
July 22 (UPI) -- Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is investigating Linda Moore, the vice mayor of Vero Beach for "Pride Tea Dance" held at a wine bar last month.
Driver accused of injuring 37 in Hollywood ramming incident charged
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Driver accused of injuring 37 in Hollywood ramming incident charged
July 22 (UPI) -- A 29-year-old man faces dozens of charges on Tuesday for allegedly ramming his vehicle into a crowd outside of a Hollywood night club early Saturday.
Trump administration pulling United States out of UNESCO
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump administration pulling United States out of UNESCO
July 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department announced Tuesday that the United States has decided to exit the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

Trending Stories

Trump administration pulling United States out of UNESCO
Trump administration pulling United States out of UNESCO
Justice Department fires N.J. DA appointed over Trump pick Habba
Justice Department fires N.J. DA appointed over Trump pick Habba
NPR news chief Edith Chapin to exit job
NPR news chief Edith Chapin to exit job
Trump announces tariffs deal with Philippines after White House meeting
Trump announces tariffs deal with Philippines after White House meeting
Octogenarian inmate dies on Florida's death row
Octogenarian inmate dies on Florida's death row

Follow Us