New details unveiled on USDA's 'Great American Farmers Market'

July 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture unveiled further details Wednesday on the looming six-day "Great American Farmers Market" in Washington and which is slated to start in a little over a week.

"America's farmers, ranchers and producers dedicate their lives to feeding their fellow citizens," said Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins in a statement.

USDA officials announced earlier this month the department will host the event from Aug. 3 to Aug 8. on the National Mall in the nation's capital and will invite local American producers and growers to attend.

A ribbon-cutting with live music will be part of the kick-off at Sunday's opening ceremony at 4 p.m. EDT on August 3.

The Great American Farmers Market will be held as part of America 250, the celebration of the country's birthday, and will bring 50 vendors a day from 28 states.

On Wednesday, Rollins added that the GAFM event on the National Mall will provide a "perfect opportunity to showcase the rich bounty of our agriculture."

Organizers have hosted a farmers market every year since 1995 to provide access for vendors in the Washington, D.C., area.

This year, the event is being expanded to include farmers from all 50 states.

On August 4, Rollins and U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will take part in a cooking demonstration that will also see "wellness-inspired activities," such as sunset goat yoga.

The next day for "Faith and Fellowship Tuesday" will see live worship bands and people of different religions taking part.

Dr. Alveda King, niece of slain civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., will be will be featured in the daily events to "reflect, celebrate, and serve through shared spiritual experiences that honor the role of faith in agricultural life and community wellbeing," according to officials.

On Wednesday, the day's theme of "Protecting America's Legacy" will focus on forests, firefighters and "salute the heroes who safeguard America's landscapes." It will feature interactive talks and a special meet-and-greet with Smokey Bear.

The next day will be "America the Beautiful Day." Thursday's festivities will see seed-planting for kids, garden tours and a "special visit" by a George Washington impersonator to tell the story of his 250-year-old cherries.

Closing out the nearly week-long event will be "Farmer First Friday" on August 8 to "honor the backbone of American agriculture" with tributes, face painting, a move night showing of Charlotte's Webb, in addition to other daily activities.