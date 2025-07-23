Trending
U.S. News
July 23, 2025 / 4:37 PM

New details unveiled on USDA's 'Great American Farmers Market'

By Chris Benson
Share with X
The Great American Farmers Market will run from August 3-8 on the National Mall. On Wednesday, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins (pictured March 26 outside the White House in Washington, D.C.) said the event will provide a "perfect opportunity to showcase the rich bounty of our agriculture." File Photo by Francis Chung/UPI
The Great American Farmers Market will run from August 3-8 on the National Mall. On Wednesday, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins (pictured March 26 outside the White House in Washington, D.C.) said the event will provide a "perfect opportunity to showcase the rich bounty of our agriculture." File Photo by Francis Chung/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture unveiled further details Wednesday on the looming six-day "Great American Farmers Market" in Washington and which is slated to start in a little over a week.

"America's farmers, ranchers and producers dedicate their lives to feeding their fellow citizens," said Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins in a statement.

USDA officials announced earlier this month the department will host the event from Aug. 3 to Aug 8. on the National Mall in the nation's capital and will invite local American producers and growers to attend.

A ribbon-cutting with live music will be part of the kick-off at Sunday's opening ceremony at 4 p.m. EDT on August 3.

Related

The Great American Farmers Market will be held as part of America 250, the celebration of the country's birthday, and will bring 50 vendors a day from 28 states.

On Wednesday, Rollins added that the GAFM event on the National Mall will provide a "perfect opportunity to showcase the rich bounty of our agriculture."

Organizers have hosted a farmers market every year since 1995 to provide access for vendors in the Washington, D.C., area.

This year, the event is being expanded to include farmers from all 50 states.

On August 4, Rollins and U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will take part in a cooking demonstration that will also see "wellness-inspired activities," such as sunset goat yoga.

The next day for "Faith and Fellowship Tuesday" will see live worship bands and people of different religions taking part.

Dr. Alveda King, niece of slain civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., will be will be featured in the daily events to "reflect, celebrate, and serve through shared spiritual experiences that honor the role of faith in agricultural life and community wellbeing," according to officials.

On Wednesday, the day's theme of "Protecting America's Legacy" will focus on forests, firefighters and "salute the heroes who safeguard America's landscapes." It will feature interactive talks and a special meet-and-greet with Smokey Bear.

The next day will be "America the Beautiful Day." Thursday's festivities will see seed-planting for kids, garden tours and a "special visit" by a George Washington impersonator to tell the story of his 250-year-old cherries.

Closing out the nearly week-long event will be "Farmer First Friday" on August 8 to "honor the backbone of American agriculture" with tributes, face painting, a move night showing of Charlotte's Webb, in addition to other daily activities.

Latest Headlines

DHS inspector general: 448,000 unaccompanied kids transferred under Biden
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
DHS inspector general: 448,000 unaccompanied kids transferred under Biden
WASHINGTON, July 23 (UPI) -- Thousands of unaccompanied migrant kids went missing in the U.S. in recent years after they were released to their sponsors, an inspector general testified.
Rubio says Harvard might lose visa program eligibility
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rubio says Harvard might lose visa program eligibility
July 23 (UPI) -- The State Department is investigating whether Harvard University undermines U.S. policy through its participation in a federal educational visa program.
MyPillow's Mike Lindell wins appeal over 2020 election claim contest
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
MyPillow's Mike Lindell wins appeal over 2020 election claim contest
July 23 (UPI) -- MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell got a break Wednesday in one of the multiple lawsuits against the noted conspiracy theorist and ardent Donald Trump supporter.
Trump administration unveils new AI Action Plan
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump administration unveils new AI Action Plan
July 23 (UPI) -- The White House unveiled its new AI action plan to make the United States a global leader in the technology. It includes plans to export American systems.
Uber to let women avoid male riders and drivers
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Uber to let women avoid male riders and drivers
July 23 (UPI) -- Uber said Wednesday its new feature will pair women passengers and drivers on the ride-sharing app in another push to enhance safety.
Bryan Kohberger gets 4 life sentences plus 10 years for Idaho murders
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Bryan Kohberger gets 4 life sentences plus 10 years for Idaho murders
July 23 (UPI) -- Bryan Kohberger, who pleaded guilty in the killings of four University of Idaho students in 2022, was sentenced Wednesday to four life sentences plus 10 years.
Meta unveils newer teenage Instagram user safety features
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Meta unveils newer teenage Instagram user safety features
July 23 (UPI) -- Meta has a new round of safety features for teen users and related accounts in its continued crackdown on "exploitive content."
Olympics, Paralympics to follow Trump ban on transgender women athletes
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Olympics, Paralympics to follow Trump ban on transgender women athletes
July 23 (UPI) -- U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee agrees to comply with Trump order to ban transgender women athletes in women's sports. It's unclear who it will affect.
Justice Department fires N.J. DA appointed over Trump pick Habba
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Justice Department fires N.J. DA appointed over Trump pick Habba
July 23 (UPI) -- Attorney General Pam Bondi fired newly appointed U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Desiree Leigh Grace.
U.S. sanctions Houthi petroleum smuggling network
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Houthi petroleum smuggling network
July 23 (UPI) -- The United States has blacklisted two Yemeni nationals and five companies on accusations of laundering money and importing petroleum products for the Houthi rebels.

Trending Stories

Justice Department fires N.J. DA appointed over Trump pick Habba
Justice Department fires N.J. DA appointed over Trump pick Habba
MyPillow's Mike Lindell wins appeal over 2020 election claim contest
MyPillow's Mike Lindell wins appeal over 2020 election claim contest
NPR news chief Edith Chapin to exit job
NPR news chief Edith Chapin to exit job
Octogenarian inmate dies on Florida's death row
Octogenarian inmate dies on Florida's death row
Obama stands by Russian collusion report after Trump claims 'treason'
Obama stands by Russian collusion report after Trump claims 'treason'

Follow Us