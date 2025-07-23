Trending
Supreme Court OKs firing 3 Consumer Product Safety Commission members

They can be dismissed as legal challenges played out.

By Allen Cone
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the Trump administration for now to remove three members of the Consumer Product Safety Commission. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI.
July 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the Trump administration to remove three members of the Consumer Product Safety Commission as the case proceeds through the courts in another emergency appeal on firings backed by the conservative-dominated court.

The court, in a 6-3 opinion along ideological lines, ruled in a lawsuit brought by Mary Boyle, Alexander Hoehn-Saric and Richard Trumka Jr., who were nominated by President Joe Biden and confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

In a dissent by Justice Elena Kagan, joined by fellow liberal justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson, she said the court majority decided on the emergency appeal to "destroy the independence of an independent agency, as established by Congress."

The majority opinion was unsigned and based upon an earlier 6-3 order that allowed the dismissal of two independent labor boards in Trump vs. Wilcox: the National Labor Relations Board and the Merit Systems Protection Board.

"Although our interim orders are not conclusive as to the merits, they inform how a court should exercise its equitable discretion in like cases," the court ruled. "The stay we issued in Wilcox reflected 'our judgment that the government faces greater risk of harm from an order allowing a removed officer to continue exercising the executive power than a wrongfully removed officer faces from being unable to perform her statutory duty.'

"The same is true on the facts presented here, where the Consumer Product Safety Commission exercises executive power in a similar manner as the National Labor Relations Board, and the case does not otherwise differ from Wilcox in any pertinent respect."

The order is stayed pending disposition by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Richmond, Va. On July 1, the three-judge panel rejected Trump's request for an administrative stay pending appeal.

"Congress lawfully constrained the President's removal authority, and no court has found that constraint unconstitutional," the appeals court said. "The district court correctly declined to permit a President -- any President -- to disregard those limits."

District Judge Matthew Maddox found on June 13 that Trump's removal was unlawful and blocked it. Maddox, who serves in Maryland, was appointed by President Joe Biden.

"Depriving this five-member commission of three of its sitting members threatens severe impairment of its ability to fulfill its statutory mandates and advance the public's interest in safe consumer products," Maddox wrote in his decision. "This hardship and threat to public safety significantly outweighs any hardship defendants might suffer from plaintiffs' participation on the CPSC."

The terms of the five members are staggered to overlap during presidencies.

Boyle's term was to end in October after filling a vacancy in 2022, with Hoehn-Saric in October 2027 and Trumka in October 2028. The board consists of five members, and they are operating as a two-member quorum, which is allowed for six months.

The remaining members are Acting Chairman Peter Feldman, who was appointed by Trump during his first term, and Republican Douglas Dziak, who was appointed by Biden in 2024.

Solicitor General D. John Sauer wrote in a court ruling that Maddox's decision has "sown chaos and dysfunction" at the agency.

In May, the three commissioners were notified their positions were terminated immediately. A president can legally only remove a commissioner for neglect of duty of malfeasance.

The court has allowed the termination of employees as the cases proceed through the courts.

Lower court judges have relied on a decision in 1935, called Humphrey's Executor vs. United States, about the mass firings. The Supreme Court has said it will act on this matter.

On July 14, the justices allowed the Trump administration to mass fire half of the Education Department. Trump wants the agency abolished, and the court has not ruled on that decision, which requires a vote by the U.S. Senate.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission, which was created in 1972, protects consumers from dangerous products, including issuing safety standards and recalls.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat representing Minnesota, criticized the decision, saying: "For over 50 years, the Consumer Product Safety Commission has been free from politics so it can remain focused on its core mission of keeping Americans safe - from banning lead paint, to ensuring electronics aren't fire hazards, to making swimming pools safe for kids. Last year alone, the Commission recalled 153 million unsafe items."

"By firing the three Democratic commissioners, the President has undermined the independent structure of the Commission and its critical work -- and the Supreme Court is letting it happen," added the member of the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.

