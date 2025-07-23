Trending
U.S. News
July 23, 2025 / 12:16 AM

Octogenarian inmate dies on Florida's death row

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
Robert Peede, 81, died Monday while on Florida's death row. Photo courtesy of Florida Department of Corrections/Website
Robert Peede, 81, died Monday while on Florida's death row. Photo courtesy of Florida Department of Corrections/Website

July 22 (UPI) -- An octogenarian who spent some four decades on Florida's death row has died, according to court records, making him at least the seventh death row inmate to die while waiting for their sentence to be carried out this year.

Robert Peede, 81, died Monday, according to Florida Department of Corrections records. No cause of death was mentioned.

UPI has contacted the Florida Department of Corrections for comment.

Peede was sentenced to death on March 4, 1984, for killing his estranged wife, Darla Peede, on March 31, 1983, near Orlando, Fla.

Related

According to court records, Peede had orchestrated a plan to and use Darla to lure his former wife, Geraldine, and her boyfriend, Calvin Wagner, to a motel in North Carolina where he intended to kill them all.

The court documents state he flew from North Carolina to Miami, where Darla picked him up at the airport. During the drive, Peede mentioned his belief that Darla and Geraldine had placed an ad seeking sexual partners in Swingers magazine. He then stopped the car outside Orlando, jumped into the back seat and stabbed Darla in the neck, causing her to bleed to death within five to 15 minutes.

He then drove back to North Carolina, discarded Darla's body in a wooded area, and intended to continue with his plan to kill Geraldine and Wagner but was arrested beforehand.

In a written statement, included in court documents, Peede confessed to killing Darla and asked for the death penalty and for it "to be carried out as soon as possible."

Peede is at least the seventh death row inmate to die while waiting to be killed by the state this year, which has seen a surge in executions in the United States.

Christopher Sepulvado, 81, died in late February, just weeks before he was to be put to death. He was Louisiana's first person scheduled to be killed by the state in 15 years.

Other death row inmates to die this year include 43-year-old Latavious Johnson on June 6 in Arkansas, and Scott Panetti in late May.

There have been 26 executions so far this year.

Latest Headlines

Florida official under state investigation after hosting LGBTQ event
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Florida official under state investigation after hosting LGBTQ event
July 22 (UPI) -- Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is investigating Linda Moore, the vice mayor of Vero Beach for "Pride Tea Dance" held at a wine bar last month.
Driver accused of injuring 37 in Hollywood ramming incident charged
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Driver accused of injuring 37 in Hollywood ramming incident charged
July 22 (UPI) -- A 29-year-old man faces dozens of charges on Tuesday for allegedly ramming his vehicle into a crowd outside of a Hollywood night club early Saturday.
Trump administration pulling United States out of UNESCO
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Trump administration pulling United States out of UNESCO
July 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department announced Tuesday that the United States has decided to exit the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.
Trump sets 15% tariff on Japanese imports as part of investment agreement
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump sets 15% tariff on Japanese imports as part of investment agreement
July 22 (UPI) -- Japan has dodged a higher tariff on imports to the U.S. under a deal announced by President Donald Trump that follows a similar deal with the Philippines
Obama stands by Russian collusion report after Trump claims 'treason'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Obama stands by Russian collusion report after Trump claims 'treason'
July 22 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama called a Russian collusion intelligence report genuine after President Donald Trump earlier on Tuesday accused Obama of treason.
Trump announces tariffs deal with Philippines after White House meeting
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump announces tariffs deal with Philippines after White House meeting
July 22 (UPI) -- Following a White House meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., President Donald Trump says he's reached a trade agreement
Space Force general to oversee U.S. 'Golden Dome' missile shield
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Space Force general to oversee U.S. 'Golden Dome' missile shield
July 22 (UPI) -- Space Force Gen. Mike Guetlein will oversee President Donald Trump's Golden Dome project, which seeks to defend the U.S. from large-scale attacks from Russia, China and other rivals
USDA grants more than $675M for Florida's hurricane-affected farmers
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
USDA grants more than $675M for Florida's hurricane-affected farmers
July 22 (UPI) -- USDA is unleashing over a half billion dollars in further aid to Florida growers and businesses in the aftermath of Hurricanes Idalia, Debby, Helene and Milton.
Suspect accused of using victims' gun in 'American Idol' murders
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Suspect accused of using victims' gun in 'American Idol' murders
July 22 (UPI) -- Suspect Raymond Boodarian allegedly used a firearm owned by victims Robin Kaye and Thomas Deluca to shoot and kill them inside their Encino, Calif., home.
NPR news chief Edith Chapin to exit job
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
NPR news chief Edith Chapin to exit job
July 22 (UPI) -- NPR's Editor-in-Chief Edith Chapin said Tuesday she's leaving the news agency after nearly 13 years just days after congressional Republicans axed federal funding for public broadcasting.

Trending Stories

Trump administration pulling United States out of UNESCO
Trump administration pulling United States out of UNESCO
NPR news chief Edith Chapin to exit job
NPR news chief Edith Chapin to exit job
DOJ launches new civil rights probe into George Mason University
DOJ launches new civil rights probe into George Mason University
Trump announces tariffs deal with Philippines after White House meeting
Trump announces tariffs deal with Philippines after White House meeting
Ford recalls 694,000 Bronco Sport, Escape SUVs due to fire risk
Ford recalls 694,000 Bronco Sport, Escape SUVs due to fire risk

Follow Us