Trending
U.S. News
July 23, 2025 / 4:48 AM

DOJ fires new N.J. DA amid Trump admin. attack on judiciary

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
Alina Habba, President Donald Trump's former defense lawyer, speaks after being sworn in as U.S. Attorney for New Jersey in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Friday, March 28, 2025. On Tuesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi fired Desiree Leigh Grace as the newly appointed District Attorney for New Jersey because a panel of New Jersey judges selected her over Habba. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Alina Habba, President Donald Trump's former defense lawyer, speaks after being sworn in as U.S. Attorney for New Jersey in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Friday, March 28, 2025. On Tuesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi fired Desiree Leigh Grace as the newly appointed District Attorney for New Jersey because a panel of New Jersey judges selected her over Habba. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Attorney General Pam Bondi has fired newly appointed U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Desiree Leigh Grace, as the Trump administration continues to attack the independence of the U.S. judiciary system.

Bondi announced that Grace had been fired hours after a panel of New Jersey judges voted to appoint her as the state's district attorney over President Donald Trump's pick for the position, Alina Habba.

Habba, a former personal attorney to the president, was appointed acting U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey by Trump in March. Grace had been serving as her first assistant.

Habba "has been doing a great job in making NJ safe again. Nonetheless, politically minded judges refused to allow her to continue in her position, replacing Alina with the First Assistant. Accordingly, the First Assistant United States Attorney in New Jersey has been removed," Bondi said in a statement Tuesday.

Related

"This Department of Justice does not tolerate rogue judges -- especially when they threaten the President's core Article II powers."

The Trump administration has come under staunch criticism from the legal profession over its actions that threaten the judiciary and its independence.

Since returning to office in January, Trump has threatened to impeach judges who rule against him, sanctioned law firms and lawyers linked to his political adversaries and has ignored or defied rulings he disagrees with.

The firing of Grace, a career public servant who was lawfully appointed by the court, "is another blatant attempt to intimidate anyone that doesn't agree with them and undermine judicial independence," Sens. Cory Booker and Andy Kim, both New Jersey Democrats, said in a joint statement.

"This administration may not like the law, but they are not above it."

They added that the firing is another example of Trump's Justice Department "again criticizing a court that acted within its authority, continuing a pattern of publicly undermining judicial decisions and showing disregard for the rule of law and the separation of powers."

Todd Blanche, deputy attorney general, said earlier on X that Habba's term expires at midnight Friday and that the judges' "rush" to appoint Grace "reveals what this was always about: a left-wing agenda, not the rule of law."

The order appointing Grace U.S. attorney general of New Jersey was signed by District Judge Renee Marie Bumb, a President George W. Bush appointee.

"When judges act like activists, they undermine confidence in our justice system," Blanche said on X. "Alina is President Trump's choice to lead -- and no partisan bench can override that."

Latest Headlines

U.S. sanctions Houthi petroleum smuggling network
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Houthi petroleum smuggling network
July 23 (UPI) -- The United States has blacklisted two Yemeni nationals and five companies on accusations of laundering money and importing petroleum products for the Houthi rebels.
Columbia disciplines dozens of pro-Palestine protesters
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Columbia disciplines dozens of pro-Palestine protesters
July 23 (UPI) -- Columbia University has disciplined dozens of pro-Palestine protesters amid pressure from the Trump administration.
Octogenarian inmate dies on Florida's death row
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Octogenarian inmate dies on Florida's death row
July 22 (UPI) -- An octogenarian death row has died, according to Florida court records, making him at least the seventh death row inmate to die while waiting for their sentence to be carried out.
Florida official under state investigation after hosting LGBTQ event
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Florida official under state investigation after hosting LGBTQ event
July 22 (UPI) -- Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is investigating Linda Moore, the vice mayor of Vero Beach for "Pride Tea Dance" held at a wine bar last month.
Driver accused of injuring 37 in Hollywood ramming incident charged
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Driver accused of injuring 37 in Hollywood ramming incident charged
July 22 (UPI) -- A 29-year-old man faces dozens of charges on Tuesday for allegedly ramming his vehicle into a crowd outside of a Hollywood night club early Saturday.
Trump administration pulling United States out of UNESCO
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Trump administration pulling United States out of UNESCO
July 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department announced Tuesday that the United States has decided to exit the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.
Trump sets 15% tariff on Japanese imports as part of investment agreement
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump sets 15% tariff on Japanese imports as part of investment agreement
July 22 (UPI) -- Japan has dodged a higher tariff on imports to the U.S. under a deal announced by President Donald Trump that follows a similar deal with the Philippines
Obama stands by Russian collusion report after Trump claims 'treason'
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Obama stands by Russian collusion report after Trump claims 'treason'
July 22 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama called a Russian collusion intelligence report genuine after President Donald Trump earlier on Tuesday accused Obama of treason.
Trump announces tariffs deal with Philippines after White House meeting
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Trump announces tariffs deal with Philippines after White House meeting
July 22 (UPI) -- Following a White House meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., President Donald Trump says he's reached a trade agreement
Space Force general to oversee U.S. 'Golden Dome' missile shield
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Space Force general to oversee U.S. 'Golden Dome' missile shield
July 22 (UPI) -- Space Force Gen. Mike Guetlein will oversee President Donald Trump's Golden Dome project, which seeks to defend the U.S. from large-scale attacks from Russia, China and other rivals

Trending Stories

Trump administration pulling United States out of UNESCO
Trump administration pulling United States out of UNESCO
NPR news chief Edith Chapin to exit job
NPR news chief Edith Chapin to exit job
Trump announces tariffs deal with Philippines after White House meeting
Trump announces tariffs deal with Philippines after White House meeting
North Korea vows to build another 5,000-ton warship by next year
North Korea vows to build another 5,000-ton warship by next year
House panel seeks testimony from Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell
House panel seeks testimony from Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell

Follow Us