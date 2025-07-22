Trending
July 22, 2025 / 9:24 AM

4-year-old attacked by mountain lion at Washington national park

By Andrew Sookdeo
A four- year-old was attacked by a mountain lion at Olympic National Park in Washington state on Sunday, officials said . Photo by the National Park Service.
July 22 (UPI) -- A 4-year-old was attacked by a mountain lion at Olympic National Park in Washington state on Sunday, officials said.

At about 3:15 p.m. PDT, the 4-year-old was attacked while walking with their family near the Victoria Overlook area on Hurricane Ridge in Olympic National Park, according to park officials.

Officials said the attack happened on a "popular" trail.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital in Seattle, where the child is undergoing treatment.

Officials did not release additional details about the child for privacy reasons.

Park rangers dispatched the cougar following the attack on Monday.

"There are no current threats to the public," the park service said in a press release.

