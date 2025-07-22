Trending
U.S. News
July 22, 2025 / 11:10 AM

New Coca-Cola with cane sugar to launch in U.S. this fall

By Andrew Sookdeo
Share with X
Coca-Cola will make a new soda made with cane sugar in the United States, the company said on Tuesday. File Photo by Billie Jean Shaw/UPI
1 of 2 | Coca-Cola will make a new soda made with cane sugar in the United States, the company said on Tuesday. File Photo by Billie Jean Shaw/UPI

July 22 (UPI) -- Coca-Cola will make a new soda made with cane sugar in the United States, the company said on Tuesday.

Coke's new product will use cane sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup. High fructose corn syrup is made of 55% fructose and 45% glucose. Experts warn that fructose contributes to health issues, as the body handles fructose differently than other sugars.

"This addition is designed to complement the company's strong core portfolio and offer more choices across occasions and preferences," the company said in a statement about offering a new product with cane sugar.

Coca-Cola currently offers a soda made in glass bottles with cane sugar in Mexico.

"We're going to bring a Coke sweetened with U.S. cane sugar into the market this fall and I think it will be an enduring option for consumers," Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey said "We are definitely looking use the whole toolbox of available sweetening options, to some extent, where there are consumer preferences."

President Donald Trump officially announced on social media that Coca-Cola had agreed to his suggestion on July 16.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Trump administration pulling United States out of UNESCO
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
Trump administration pulling United States out of UNESCO
July 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department announced Tuesday that the United States has decided to exit the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.
Justice Department to meet with Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
Justice Department to meet with Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell
July 22 (UPI) -- A top U.S. Justice Department official said he aims to soon sit down with Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell "in the coming days."
Philippine President Marcos, Trump to talk tariffs, China at White House
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Philippine President Marcos, Trump to talk tariffs, China at White House
July 22 (UPI) -- Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. will be at the White House Tuesday to meet with President Donald Trump as his visit to the United States continues.
SpaceX set to launch NASA TRACERS mission
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
SpaceX set to launch NASA TRACERS mission
July 22 (UPI) -- NASA TRACERS mission is set to launch on Tuesday on the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from California.
Tariffs, uncertainty 'paralyzing' for farmers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Tariffs, uncertainty 'paralyzing' for farmers
July 22 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's tariff negotiations have the agriculture industry facing uncertainty as soybean farmers try to plan for export season and the future.
4-year-old attacked by mountain lion at Washington national park
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
4-year-old attacked by mountain lion at Washington national park
July 22 (UPI) -- A 4-year-old was attacked by a mountain lion at Olympic National Park in Washington state on Sunday, officials said.
AstraZeneca to invest $50 billion in United States facilities
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
AstraZeneca to invest $50 billion in United States facilities
July 22 (UPI) -- The biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced it will $50 billion into the United States, with plans to open several manufacturing facilities in several states.
21-year-old arrested for setting 10 NYPD cars on fire
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
21-year-old arrested for setting 10 NYPD cars on fire
July 22 (UPI) -- A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged with setting 10 New York City police cars on fire last month, federal prosecutors said.
DOJ drops challenge to Tennessee's gender care ban for minors
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
DOJ drops challenge to Tennessee's gender care ban for minors
July 22 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has dismissed a Biden-era lawsuit challenging Tennessee's law banning gender-affirming care for minors.
U.S. to deport some Haitian permanent residents
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. to deport some Haitian permanent residents
July 22 (UPI) -- The United States said it will deport Haitian nationals with permanent resident status who are accused of supporting or collaborating with gangs the White House has labeled foreign terror

Trending Stories

Man sentenced to life in prison without parole in Florida girl's death
Man sentenced to life in prison without parole in Florida girl's death
Britain, 28 nations say Israel's war in Gaza 'must end now'
Britain, 28 nations say Israel's war in Gaza 'must end now'
Hackers use Microsoft security flaw to commit global assault
Hackers use Microsoft security flaw to commit global assault
S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs amid optimistic earnings
S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs amid optimistic earnings
Astronomer's new CEO admits Coldplay kiss cam video raised brand awareness
Astronomer's new CEO admits Coldplay kiss cam video raised brand awareness

Follow Us