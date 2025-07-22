New Coca-Cola with cane sugar to launch in U.S. this fall

1 of 2 | Coca-Cola will make a new soda made with cane sugar in the United States, the company said on Tuesday. File Photo by Billie Jean Shaw/UPI

July 22 (UPI) -- Coca-Cola will make a new soda made with cane sugar in the United States, the company said on Tuesday.

Coke's new product will use cane sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup. High fructose corn syrup is made of 55% fructose and 45% glucose. Experts warn that fructose contributes to health issues, as the body handles fructose differently than other sugars.

"This addition is designed to complement the company's strong core portfolio and offer more choices across occasions and preferences," the company said in a statement about offering a new product with cane sugar.

Coca-Cola currently offers a soda made in glass bottles with cane sugar in Mexico.

"We're going to bring a Coke sweetened with U.S. cane sugar into the market this fall and I think it will be an enduring option for consumers," Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey said "We are definitely looking use the whole toolbox of available sweetening options, to some extent, where there are consumer preferences."

President Donald Trump officially announced on social media that Coca-Cola had agreed to his suggestion on July 16.