Trending
U.S. News
July 22, 2025 / 6:03 PM / Updated at 6:15 PM

USDA grants more than $675M for Florida's hurricane-affected farmers

By Chris Benson
Share with X
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins (pictured July 15 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.) said Tuesday that American farmers and ranchers in Florida "have been hit hard and suffered significant economic losses during the last two hurricane seasons." Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 5 | U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins (pictured July 15 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.) said Tuesday that American farmers and ranchers in Florida "have been hit hard and suffered significant economic losses during the last two hurricane seasons." Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture is unleashing more than a half billion dollars in further aid to Florida growers and businesses in the aftermath of Hurricanes Idalia, Debby, Helene and Milton.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins was in the Sunshine State on Monday to meet with Florida officials, business, agricultural leaders and producers and signed a $675.9 million federal block grant with the state's Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to provide additional relief for Florida's farmers to cover loses in its infrastructure, citrus and timber industry.

In a statement, Rollins noted that American farmers and ranchers in Florida's southeast "have been hit hard and suffered significant economic losses during the last two hurricane seasons."

"USDA has worked closely with the State of Florida to ensure those impacted have the relief they need," she said, adding the administration "has our farmers' backs and will ensure they have the resources they need to continue to produce the safest, most reliable and most abundant food supply in the world."

Related

Hurricane Helene's near-record-breaking size and storm surge last year in September wreaked havoc and caused billions of dollars in damage along over 500 miles of Florida's coastline. It ended with over 230 people dead in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia as the storm flooded towns, destroyed roads and bridges, and Helene swept away homes, farms and livelihoods.

In June, USDA said Florida's orange crop for the 2024-2025 season was predicted to be its smallest since before World War II, with plummeting orange juice sales down over 50% since 2000.

Rollins said Monday in a social media video that Floridians had faced "such difficult challenges over the last decade or so, most recently with all the hurricanes that have hit."

"Most importantly, help is coming to our growers," the secretary said in Felda after her meeting with state and local officials. "It's right around the corner," she added.

The $675 million federal infusion of dollars for FDACS to administer came as part of funding via the 2025 American Relief Act.

On Monday, Florida's agriculture chief stated that his state's producers had endured "back-to-back devastating hurricane seasons," describing the additional federal assistance as a "major victory that will help them rebuild, recover and continue feeding our state and nation."

"Food production is not just an economic issue, it's a matter of national security," said Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson. "And we appreciate the president's consistent support for our farmers."

Latest Headlines

Suspect accused of using victims' gun in 'American Idol' murders
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Suspect accused of using victims' gun in 'American Idol' murders
July 22 (UPI) -- Suspect Raymond Boodarian allegedly used a firearm owned by victims Robin Kaye and Thomas Deluca to shoot and kill them inside their Encino, Calif., home.
NPR news chief Edith Chapin to exit job
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NPR news chief Edith Chapin to exit job
July 22 (UPI) -- NPR's Editor-in-Chief Edith Chapin said Tuesday she's leaving the news agency after nearly 13 years just days after congressional Republicans axed federal funding for public broadcasting.
Philippine President Marcos, Trump talk tariffs, China at White House
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Philippine President Marcos, Trump talk tariffs, China at White House
July 22 (UPI) -- Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. will be at the White House Tuesday to meet with President Donald Trump as his visit to the United States continues.
House panel seeks testimony from Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House panel seeks testimony from Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell
July 22 (UPI) -- A House Oversight subcommittee unanimously approved a motion to subpoena former Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell amid renewed interest in the case.
Powell calls for 'safe, sound' U.S. bank system as Bessent shows vague support
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Powell calls for 'safe, sound' U.S. bank system as Bessent shows vague support
July 22 (UPI) -- U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell spoke of a need to maintain a "safe, sound and efficient" U.S. banking system while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called Powell "good public servant" suggesting he finish his term.
Trump administration pulling United States out of UNESCO
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump administration pulling United States out of UNESCO
July 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department announced Tuesday that the United States has decided to exit the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.
Justice Department to meet with Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Justice Department to meet with Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell
July 22 (UPI) -- A top U.S. Justice Department official said he aims to soon sit down with Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell "in the coming days."
New Coca-Cola with cane sugar to launch in U.S. this fall
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
New Coca-Cola with cane sugar to launch in U.S. this fall
July 22 (UPI) -- Coca-Cola will make a new soda made with cane sugar in the United States, the company said on Tuesday.
Tariffs, uncertainty 'paralyzing' for farmers
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Tariffs, uncertainty 'paralyzing' for farmers
July 22 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's tariff negotiations have the agriculture industry facing uncertainty as soybean farmers try to plan for export season and the future.
4-year-old attacked by mountain lion at Washington national park
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
4-year-old attacked by mountain lion at Washington national park
July 22 (UPI) -- A 4-year-old was attacked by a mountain lion at Olympic National Park in Washington state on Sunday, officials said.

Trending Stories

Trump administration pulling United States out of UNESCO
Trump administration pulling United States out of UNESCO
Britain, 28 nations say Israel's war in Gaza 'must end now'
Britain, 28 nations say Israel's war in Gaza 'must end now'
DOJ launches new civil rights probe into George Mason University
DOJ launches new civil rights probe into George Mason University
Ford recalls 694,000 Bronco Sport, Escape SUVs due to fire risk
Ford recalls 694,000 Bronco Sport, Escape SUVs due to fire risk
Astronomer's new CEO admits Coldplay kiss cam video raised brand awareness
Astronomer's new CEO admits Coldplay kiss cam video raised brand awareness

Follow Us