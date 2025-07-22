Trending
U.S. News
July 22, 2025 / 12:28 AM

Judge partially blocks Trump move to defund Planned Parenthood

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
A federal judge on Monday partially blocked a provision in President Donald Trump's spending and tax cut bill that tries to defund Planned Parenthood. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
A federal judge on Monday partially blocked a provision in President Donald Trump's spending and tax cut bill that tries to defund Planned Parenthood. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- A federal judge has issued a partial block of a provision in President Donald Trump's massive tax and spending cuts bill that sought to defund Planned Parenthood.

Judge Indira Talwani of the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts had earlier this month issued a temporary restraining order against the so-called defund provision of the bill, on Monday made it a partial preliminary injunction as the case continues.

In her order on Monday, Talwani said Planned Parenthood had demonstrated "a substantial likelihood of success" in its First Amendment argument against the provision.

Trump's policy bill, which passed Congress on July 3, enacts a one-year ban on Medicaid payments to healthcare nonprofits that provide abortion services and that received more than $800,000 in Medicaid reimbursements in fiscal year 2023.

Related

Planned Parenthood argued that the provision's purpose was to specifically "punish" them for advocating for and providing legal abortion access outside of the Medicaid program and without using federal funds.

They also argued that it punishes Planned Parenthood members who do not provide abortions because of their association with the main organization and its advocacy for the medical procedure.

"Instead of merely prohibiting Planned Parenthood members that receive Medicaid funds from providing abortions, the statute prohibits them from affiliating with entities that do," the President Barack Obama appointee said.

"Moreover, the record is devoid of evidentiary support for defendants' suggestion that Planned Parenthood entities share funds that are ultimately used for abortions."

She continued that "restricting funds based on affiliation with an abortion provider operates only to restrict the associational right of members taht. do not provide abortion."

Planned Parenthood had filed its lawsuit July 7, with Talwani issuing a temporary restraining order against the provision within hours.

Her order on Monday stops short of granting a preliminary injunction to all Planned Parenthood members.

"This isn't over," several Planned Parenthood organizations that filed the lawsuit said in a statement.

"While we're grateful that the court recognized the harm caused by this law, we're disappointed that not all members were granted the necessary relief today. Patients across the country should be able to go to their trusted Planned Parenthood provider for birth control, cancer screenings and STI testing and treatment."

Latest Headlines

Coalition sues Trump admin. for freezing billions in education funds
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
Coalition sues Trump admin. for freezing billions in education funds
July 22 (UPI) -- A coalition of school districts, teachers' unions, nonprofits and parents has filed a lawsuit accusing the Trump administration of illegally withholding nearly $7 billion in Congress-approved education funding.
Ford recalls 694,000 Bronco Sport, Escape SUVs due to fire risk
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ford recalls 694,000 Bronco Sport, Escape SUVs due to fire risk
July 21 (UPI) -- Ford is recalling more than 694,000 Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs due to a risk of engine fire sparked by cracked and leaking fuel injectors, the company said.
DOJ launches new civil rights probe into George Mason University
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
DOJ launches new civil rights probe into George Mason University
July 21 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has launched an investigation into George Mason University's admissions process, the fourth such federal probe launched into the school.
Ex-police officer sentenced to 33 months in deadly Breonna Taylor raid
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ex-police officer sentenced to 33 months in deadly Breonna Taylor raid
July 21 (UPI) -- A former Kentucky police detective, convicted in connection with the raid and deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor, was sentenced Monday to 33 months in prison.
Brother of Pat Tillman arrested in fiery post office crash, police say
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Brother of Pat Tillman arrested in fiery post office crash, police say
July 21 (UPI) -- A suspect, accused of driving a car into a California post office and starting a fire Sunday morning, is reported to be the brother of Pat Tillman, police say.
Appeals court overturns murder conviction of Etan Patz in 1979 case
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Appeals court overturns murder conviction of Etan Patz in 1979 case
July 21 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has ordered a new trial or release for Pedro Hernandez, who was convicted of kidnapping 6-year-old Etan Patz in 1979 in New York.
Astronomer's new CEO admits Coldplay kiss cam video raised brand awareness
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Astronomer's new CEO admits Coldplay kiss cam video raised brand awareness
July 21 (UPI) -- Astronomer's new CEO is speaking out about the Coldplay concert kiss cam controversy, admitting the viral video has raised brand awareness for the tech firm.
Trump administration releases thousands of files on MLK Jr. assassination
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump administration releases thousands of files on MLK Jr. assassination
July 21 (UPI) -- The Trump administration on Monday released 230,000 files on the 1968 assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and the FBI's investigation.
Man sentenced to life in prison without parole in Florida girl's death
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Man sentenced to life in prison without parole in Florida girl's death
July 21 (UPI) -- Stephan Sterns was sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty to raping and killing Madeline Soto , 13, in central Florida last year.
S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs amid optimistic earnings
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs amid optimistic earnings
July 21 (UPI) -- Standard and Poor's 500 and Nasdaq Composite 500 ended trading Monday with record highs as companies prepare to release earnings this week but amid tariff fears.

Trending Stories

Man sentenced to life in prison without parole in Florida girl's death
Man sentenced to life in prison without parole in Florida girl's death
Hackers use Microsoft security flaw to commit global assault
Hackers use Microsoft security flaw to commit global assault
Alaska Airlines flying again after temporary ground stop
Alaska Airlines flying again after temporary ground stop
Britain, 28 nations say Israel's war in Gaza 'must end now'
Britain, 28 nations say Israel's war in Gaza 'must end now'
S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs amid optimistic earnings
S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs amid optimistic earnings

Follow Us