Trending
U.S. News
July 22, 2025 / 11:43 AM

Justice Department to meet with Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell

By Chris Benson
Share with X
U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanched aims to meet with Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell. File Pool Photo by Mark Peterson/UPI
1 of 4 | U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanched aims to meet with Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell. File Pool Photo by Mark Peterson/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- A top U.S. Justice Department official said he aims to soon sit down with Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell "in the coming days" as some lawmakers and the president's political base push for greater transparency in Epstein's case.

Deputy U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche said Tuesday in a social media post that Attorney General Pam Bondi directed him to inquire with Maxwell, the longtime friend and business associate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, to see if she is willing to meet to go over details in the case.

"I have communicated with counsel for Ms. Maxwell to determine whether she would be willing to speak with prosecutors from the Department," Blanche wrote on X in a post by Bondi, who has been criticized by conservatives and President Donald Trump's "MAGA" crowd over her handling of Epstein case documents.

It said he anticipates meeting with Maxwell "in the coming days."

Related

Ghislaine Maxwell, currently serving a 20-year prison sentence on sex-trafficking charges, was convicted and sentenced in June 2022 and was denied a review by the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year. However, the Justice Department urged the high court to reject Maxwell's appeal.

A federal judge in April 2022 declined to overturn Maxwell's conviction for her role in Epstein's sex trafficking scheme.

On Tuesday, Maxwell's attorney said the Department of Justice did reach out and expressed gratitude over the announcement.

"I can confirm that we are in discussions with the government and that Ghislaine will always testify truthfully," Maxwell attorney David Oscar Markus wrote on social media around 8:30 a.m.

"We are grateful to President Trump for his commitment to uncovering the truth in this case."

It arrived the same day a congressional subcommittee approved a motion to direct its chairman to subpoena Maxwell.

The Trump administration and Bondi's Justice Department have seen backlash from Trump's political supporters and lawmakers demanding critical details and other information in the Epstein case, which has sparked scores of conspiracy theories over his August 2019 death in prison ruled to be suicide.

In a follow-up post, Blanche claimed that "for the first time, the Department of Justice is reaching out to to Ghislaine Maxwell to ask: what do you know?"

"I intend to meet with her soon," he added. "No one is above the law -- and no lead is off-limits."

On Monday, two conservative senators expressed support over the idea of further intervention in the case.

A Senate Judiciary Committee member, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-M.o., said the Justice Department "ought to do full transparency, and we ought to have hearings on it." His Republican colleague, Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville, told CNN he would "love to see Maxwell testify."

Meanwhile, the president stated his belief that the public's interest in the Epstein files was a "scam" and a "hoax" created by his political opponents to distract from his perceived success.

Latest Headlines

Trump administration pulling United States out of UNESCO
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
Trump administration pulling United States out of UNESCO
July 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department announced Tuesday that the United States has decided to exit the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.
Philippine President Marcos, Trump to talk tariffs, China at White House
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Philippine President Marcos, Trump to talk tariffs, China at White House
July 22 (UPI) -- Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. will be at the White House Tuesday to meet with President Donald Trump as his visit to the United States continues.
New Coca-Cola with cane sugar to launch in U.S. this fall
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New Coca-Cola with cane sugar to launch in U.S. this fall
July 22 (UPI) -- Coca-Cola will make a new soda made with cane sugar in the United States, the company said on Tuesday.
SpaceX set to launch NASA TRACERS mission
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
SpaceX set to launch NASA TRACERS mission
July 22 (UPI) -- NASA TRACERS mission is set to launch on Tuesday on the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from California.
Tariffs, uncertainty 'paralyzing' for farmers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Tariffs, uncertainty 'paralyzing' for farmers
July 22 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's tariff negotiations have the agriculture industry facing uncertainty as soybean farmers try to plan for export season and the future.
4-year-old attacked by mountain lion at Washington national park
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
4-year-old attacked by mountain lion at Washington national park
July 22 (UPI) -- A 4-year-old was attacked by a mountain lion at Olympic National Park in Washington state on Sunday, officials said.
AstraZeneca to invest $50 billion in United States facilities
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
AstraZeneca to invest $50 billion in United States facilities
July 22 (UPI) -- The biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced it will $50 billion into the United States, with plans to open several manufacturing facilities in several states.
21-year-old arrested for setting 10 NYPD cars on fire
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
21-year-old arrested for setting 10 NYPD cars on fire
July 22 (UPI) -- A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged with setting 10 New York City police cars on fire last month, federal prosecutors said.
DOJ drops challenge to Tennessee's gender care ban for minors
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
DOJ drops challenge to Tennessee's gender care ban for minors
July 22 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has dismissed a Biden-era lawsuit challenging Tennessee's law banning gender-affirming care for minors.
U.S. to deport some Haitian permanent residents
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. to deport some Haitian permanent residents
July 22 (UPI) -- The United States said it will deport Haitian nationals with permanent resident status who are accused of supporting or collaborating with gangs the White House has labeled foreign terror

Trending Stories

Man sentenced to life in prison without parole in Florida girl's death
Man sentenced to life in prison without parole in Florida girl's death
Britain, 28 nations say Israel's war in Gaza 'must end now'
Britain, 28 nations say Israel's war in Gaza 'must end now'
Hackers use Microsoft security flaw to commit global assault
Hackers use Microsoft security flaw to commit global assault
S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs amid optimistic earnings
S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs amid optimistic earnings
Astronomer's new CEO admits Coldplay kiss cam video raised brand awareness
Astronomer's new CEO admits Coldplay kiss cam video raised brand awareness

Follow Us