Driver accused of injuring 37 in Hollywood ramming incident charged

July 22 (UPI) -- Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman on Tuesday announced dozens of charges, including 37 counts of attempted murder, against a 29-year-old man accused of ramming his vehicle into a crowd outside of a Hollywood night club early Saturday.

Authorities allege that shortly before 2 a.m. PDT Saturday, Fernando Ramirez drove his vehicle into a crowd of people waiting at a taco truck, for valet service and to get into the East Hollywood nightclub, resulting in 37 people being injured.

The county district attorney told reporters during a press conference Tuesday that the San Clemente resident has been charged with a 74-count indictment that, on top of the attempted murder charges, includes 37 counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Of the victims, eight people sustained what Hochman described as "great bodily injuries," while remaking that it was a "miracle" there were no fatalities and crediting the more than 100 responders for acting to prevent the outcome of the crime from being worse than it was.

"We understand that this brazen act has shaken the community and but for the good grace of God, this could have been a mass casualty incident," he said.

The county district attorney said Ramirez's motive and actions preceding the alleged crime will be revealed in court, while authorities previously said the suspect had been ejected from the club for intoxication prior to the car-ramming incident.

Hochman alleged that Ramirez specifically aimed his vehicle at those outside the club. If convicted, Ramirez faces multiple life sentences.

He is being held without bond and is expected to be arraigned in court on Wednesday.

"Our thoughts go out to not only the victims but to their families and friends as well, because this tragic event in their lives will reverberate forever in their lives. It reverberates in our community," Hochman said.

"But, we are here to tell you that Mr. Ramirez will face justice."

Ramirez was taken into police custody after being pulled from the vehicle by bystanders and shot in the back in the melee. Police continue to search for the gunman, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a release.

The LAPD has released an image of the suspect online. LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell told the public to consider the suspect armed and dangerous.

"We're asking the public to help bring this person to justice before another act of violence occurs," he said.