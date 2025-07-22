Trending
U.S. News
July 22, 2025 / 1:28 AM

Coalition sues Trump admin. for freezing billions in education funds

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
A coalition on Monday sued the Department of Education, under Secretary Linda McMahon, for freezing billions in education funding. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI
A coalition on Monday sued the Department of Education, under Secretary Linda McMahon, for freezing billions in education funding. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- A coalition of school districts, teachers' unions, nonprofits and parents has filed a lawsuit accusing the Trump administration of illegally withholding nearly $7 billion in Congress-approved education funding.

In the lawsuit filed Monday, the coalition asks a U.S. District Court in Rhode Island to compel the Department of Education and the White House Office of Management and Budget to release the funding, which supports low-income students, teacher training, English learners, immigrant students and after-school programs.

According to the lawsuit, the Department of Education is required to disburse Elementary and Secondary Education Act funds on July 1. But on June 30, states were informed that the department would not be disbursing nearly $7 billion in ESEA funds and that a new policy had been adopted requiring a review to first be conducted to ensure the money is spent "in accordance with the president's priorities," the lawsuit states, citing the letter.

The Trump administration provided the states with neither a timeline nor assurances that the funds would be released, according to the lawsuit.

Related

The lawsuit comes as the Trump administration has been dismantling the Department of Education, in line with President Donald Trump's March executive order seeking to shutter the department and return its authorities to the states.

Last week, the conservative-leaning Supreme Court approved Trump's mass firings at the department. At the same time, 24 states and the District of Columbia sued the Trump administration over its freezing of billions of dollars in education funds.

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten described the Trump administration's freeze on Monday as throwing a "monkey wrench" at millions of U.S. educators.

"These are long-term, school-based programs, already passed by Congress and signed into law by the president," she said in a statement.

"Since day one, the Trump administration has attacked public education, undermining opportunity in America. Now it is trying to lawlessly defund education unilaterally through rampant government overreach. It's not only morally repugnant: the administration lacks the legal right to sacrifice kids' futures at the alter of ideology."

Among the plaintiffs are Alaska's largest school district, Anchorage School District; Cincinnati Public Schools and Fairbanks North Star Borough, among others.

Latest Headlines

Judge partially blocks Trump move to defund Planned Parenthood
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge partially blocks Trump move to defund Planned Parenthood
July 22 (UPI) -- A federal judge has issued a partial block of a provision in President Donald Trump's massive tax and spending cuts bill that sought to defund Planned Parenthood.
Ford recalls 694,000 Bronco Sport, Escape SUVs due to fire risk
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ford recalls 694,000 Bronco Sport, Escape SUVs due to fire risk
July 21 (UPI) -- Ford is recalling more than 694,000 Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs due to a risk of engine fire sparked by cracked and leaking fuel injectors, the company said.
DOJ launches new civil rights probe into George Mason University
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
DOJ launches new civil rights probe into George Mason University
July 21 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has launched an investigation into George Mason University's admissions process, the fourth such federal probe launched into the school.
Ex-police officer sentenced to 33 months in deadly Breonna Taylor raid
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ex-police officer sentenced to 33 months in deadly Breonna Taylor raid
July 21 (UPI) -- A former Kentucky police detective, convicted in connection with the raid and deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor, was sentenced Monday to 33 months in prison.
Brother of Pat Tillman arrested in fiery post office crash, police say
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Brother of Pat Tillman arrested in fiery post office crash, police say
July 21 (UPI) -- A suspect, accused of driving a car into a California post office and starting a fire Sunday morning, is reported to be the brother of Pat Tillman, police say.
Appeals court overturns murder conviction of Etan Patz in 1979 case
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Appeals court overturns murder conviction of Etan Patz in 1979 case
July 21 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has ordered a new trial or release for Pedro Hernandez, who was convicted of kidnapping 6-year-old Etan Patz in 1979 in New York.
Astronomer's new CEO admits Coldplay kiss cam video raised brand awareness
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Astronomer's new CEO admits Coldplay kiss cam video raised brand awareness
July 21 (UPI) -- Astronomer's new CEO is speaking out about the Coldplay concert kiss cam controversy, admitting the viral video has raised brand awareness for the tech firm.
Trump administration releases thousands of files on MLK Jr. assassination
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump administration releases thousands of files on MLK Jr. assassination
July 21 (UPI) -- The Trump administration on Monday released 230,000 files on the 1968 assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and the FBI's investigation.
Man sentenced to life in prison without parole in Florida girl's death
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Man sentenced to life in prison without parole in Florida girl's death
July 21 (UPI) -- Stephan Sterns was sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty to raping and killing Madeline Soto , 13, in central Florida last year.
S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs amid optimistic earnings
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs amid optimistic earnings
July 21 (UPI) -- Standard and Poor's 500 and Nasdaq Composite 500 ended trading Monday with record highs as companies prepare to release earnings this week but amid tariff fears.

Trending Stories

Man sentenced to life in prison without parole in Florida girl's death
Man sentenced to life in prison without parole in Florida girl's death
Hackers use Microsoft security flaw to commit global assault
Hackers use Microsoft security flaw to commit global assault
Alaska Airlines flying again after temporary ground stop
Alaska Airlines flying again after temporary ground stop
Britain, 28 nations say Israel's war in Gaza 'must end now'
Britain, 28 nations say Israel's war in Gaza 'must end now'
S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs amid optimistic earnings
S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs amid optimistic earnings

Follow Us