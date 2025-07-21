Trending
U.S. News
July 21, 2025 / 7:16 PM

Trump administration releases thousands of files on MLK Jr. assassination

By Sheri Walsh
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is pictured in a photo from 1966. On Monday, the Trump administration released 230,000 files on the 1968 assassination of the civil rights leader. UPI File Photo
July 21 (UPI) -- The Trump administration on Monday released 230,000 files on the 1968 assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced the files' release and provided a link to the thousands of FBI records.

"Today, after nearly 60 years of questions surrounding the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., we are releasing 230,000 MLK assassination files, available now at archives.gov/mlk," Gabbard wrote Monday in a post on X.

"The documents include details about the FBI's investigation into the assassination of MLK, discussion of potential leads, internal FBI memos detailing the progress of the case, information about James Earl Ray's former cellmate who stated he discussed with Ray an alleged assassination plot, and more," Gabbard added.

The release comes after Trump signed an executive order in January that also declassified records on the assassinations of former President John F. Kennedy and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy.

The documents, which were stored in federal facilities for decades and released Monday -- in partnership with the Justice Department, Central Intelligence Agency, National Archives and Federal Bureau of Investigation -- have been digitized and are available for all to see.

"I am grateful to President Trump and DNI Gabbard for delivering on their pledge of transparency in the release of these documents on the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.," said his niece, Dr. Alveda King.

"My uncle lived boldly in pursuit of truth and justice, and his enduring legacy of faith continues to inspire Americans to this day," she added. "While we continue to mourn his death, the declassification and release of these documents are a historic step towards the truth that the American people deserve."

Besides advocating for civil rights, Martin Luther King Jr., was a Baptist minister. He was shot and killed on April 4, 1968, at Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn., at the age of 39.

Convicted robber and prison escapee James Earl Ray was identified as King's killer after his fingerprint was found on a rifle near the murder scene. The documents also reveal Ray's conversation with a former cellmate about the alleged assassination plot.

Ray pleaded guilty to King's murder to avoid the death penalty. He was sentenced to 99 years in prison and died in custody in 1998.

"Under President Trump's leadership, we are ensuring that no stone is left unturned in our mission to deliver complete transparency on this pivotal and tragic event in our nation's history," Gabbard said. "I extend my deepest appreciation to the King family for their support."

