SkyWest pilot makes 'aggressive maneuver' to avoid midair collision

July 21 (UPI) -- A SkyWest flight performed an "aggressive maneuver" to avoid a collision with another aircraft on the same flight course.

The SkyWest flight departed from Minnesota to North Dakota on Friday when a B-52 bomber "became visible in their flight path" as it prepared to land in Minot International Airport.

The pilot was then forced to perform "a go-around" to avoid collision with the aircraft.

After the flight -- Delta 3788, operated by SkyWest -- landed safely, the pilot apologized to the passengers.

"Given his speed ... I don't know how fast they were going, but they were a lot faster than us, I felt it was the safest thing to do to turn behind it," the pilot said, according to video of his announcement to passengers. "So sorry about the aggressive maneuver, it caught me by surprise. This is not normal at all. I don't know why they didn't give us a heads up, because the Air Force base does have radar ... long story short, it was not fun, but I do apologize for it and thank you for understanding. Not a ... not a fun day at work."

The pilot added that controllers at the airport rely on visuals to make calls as it does not have radar.

"I just remember the plane going, sideways and just looking straight out the window and just seeing grass, like you weren't seeing the skyline anymore," said Monica Green who shared video of the pilot's apology to social media.

Both SkyWest and the Air Force announced they were investigating the incident.

"We are aware of the recent reporting regarding commercial and Air Force aircraft operating in airspace around Minot International Airport. We are currently looking into the matter. We can confirm that a B-52 aircraft assigned to Minot AFB conducted a flyover of the North Dakota State Fair Friday evening," an Air Force spokesperson said