July 21, 2025 / 11:59 PM

Ford recalls 694,000 Bronco Sport, Escape SUVs due to fire risk

By Sheri Walsh
A 2020 Ford Escape SEL AWD "Urban" Edition is on display during the 2019 SEMA Show, at the Las Vegas Convention center in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 5, 2019. On Monday, Ford announced it was recalling all 2020-2022 Ford Escape SUVs and Bronco Sports due to cracked and leaking fuel injectors that could spark engine fires. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
A 2020 Ford Escape SEL AWD "Urban" Edition is on display during the 2019 SEMA Show, at the Las Vegas Convention center in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 5, 2019. On Monday, Ford announced it was recalling all 2020-2022 Ford Escape SUVs and Bronco Sports due to cracked and leaking fuel injectors that could spark engine fires. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- Ford is recalling more than 694,000 Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs because of a fire risk.

In a recall notice issued Monday, Ford Motor Company said the compact SUVs' fuel injectors could crack and leak, leading to an engine fire.

"A cracked fuel injector allows for fuel to leak at a high rate" and increases the risk of fire, according to the recall notice.

The recall impacts the 2021-2024 models of Ford's Bronco Sport and the 2020-2022 versions of Ford Escapes, equipped with 1.5-liter engines.

Ford recently identified cracked fuel injectors on eight vehicles that suffered under-hood fires. No one was injured.

While Ford works on a final remedy, engine control software is being offered "free of charge" to detect fuel leaks and disable the high-pressure fuel pump while lowering engine power. According to the recall notice, Ford tried to fix the issue in November 2022, using the computer software update.

In addition to the recall notice, Ford plans to send Bronco Sport and Escape owners a second letter on Aug. 18, to detail a final fix. This latest recall can be referenced by the number 25S76 for owners who contact Ford's customer service at 1-866-436-7332.

Earlier this month, Ford recalled 850,000 trucks, SUVs and cars, including the F-150 pickup and S550 Mustang, due to clogging issues with the vehicles' fuel pumps.

