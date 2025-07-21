Trending
July 21, 2025 / 11:17 PM

Ex-police officer sentenced to 33 months in deadly Breonna Taylor raid

By Sheri Walsh
Protesters march with an effigy of Breonna Taylor during a demonstration held to demand justice for her death after former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison was indicted in Los Angeles, California on September 23, 2020. Hankison was sentenced Monday to 33 months in prison. Two other officers involved were not charged. File Photo by Kyle Grillot/EPA
July 21 (UPI) -- A former Kentucky police detective, convicted in connection with the raid and deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor in her home, was sentenced Monday to nearly three years in prison for violating her civil rights.

Brett Hankison was sentenced to 33 months after the Justice Department asked the judge to give the former Louisville cop one day in jail.

"Recommending just one day in prison sends the unmistakable message that White officers can violate the civil rights of Black Americans with near-total impunity," said attorneys for Taylor's family outside the Gene Snyder Federal Building, where dozens of protesters gathered.

A federal jury found Hankison guilty last year of using excessive force. His conviction was the first as other officers involved in the raid -- Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, who shot Taylor -- were not indicted.

Taylor, 26, was an emergency room technician who was killed in her apartment during a "no-knock" search warrant by plain clothes officers on March 13, 2020. Authorities believed Taylor's former boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, was using her apartment to hide drugs.

Walker fired a shot after police kicked in the door, hitting one officer in the leg. Walker said he thought they were intruders. The other three officers returned fire with Hankison firing 10 times into the apartment.

Mattingly and Cosgrove, who fired 22 rounds including the shot that killed Taylor, were not indicted as the grand jury determined their use of force was justified since Walker fired first.

While Hankison's shots did not hit anyone, prosecutors said he acted recklessly and "violated one of the most fundamental rules of deadly force: If they cannot see the person they're shooting at, they cannot pull the trigger."

Walker, who received a $2 million settlement against the city, said Monday he is "grateful for the small piece of justice that we got." Taylor's family was awarded $12 million, along with assurances that the Louisville Metro Police Department would undergo reforms.

While Taylor's mother, who attended Monday's sentencing, said the outcome was not enough, she said she is "grateful."

"I'm grateful for the judge for giving some time because we could've walked away with nothing according to what they recommended," said Tamika Palmer.

"I'm grateful for my friends and family for showing up and no matter how disappointed we seem to be, we're still here and I'm just grateful that something happened today."

