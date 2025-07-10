Trending
July 10, 2025 / 12:05 AM / Updated at 2:40 PM

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy named interim NASA administrator

By Allen Cone
U.S. Department of Transportation Sean Duffy testifies at a House Appropriations subcommittee on May 14. He was also named interim administrator of NASA. File photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI ..
U.S. Department of Transportation Sean Duffy testifies at a House Appropriations subcommittee on May 14. He was also named interim administrator of NASA. File photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI .. | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Monday named Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to also serve as interim NASA administrator.

Janet Petro, a former leader of the Kennedy Space Center, has been the agency's acting administrator since Trump became president on Jan. 20. The administrator reports directly to the president.

"Sean is doing a TREMENDOUS job in handling our Country's Transportation Affairs, including creating a state-of-the-art Air Traffic Control systems, while at the same time rebuilding our roads and bridges, making them efficient, and beautiful, again," the president wrote in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday. "He will be a fantastic leader of the ever more important Space Agency, even if only for a short period of time. Congratulations, and thank you, Sean."

Duffy, a lawyer and broadcaster who served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2002 to 2010, has no science background.

"Honored to accept this mission," Duffy posted on X. "Time to take over space. Let's launch."

The president hasn't nominated anyone for the agency after he withdrew billionaire Jared Isaacman's name to lead NASA, citing a "thorough review of prior associations."

The nomination was withdrawn on May 31, before the Senate was expected to vote on the nomination of Isaacman, who has twice traveled to space on private missions.

It was withdrawn on the day SpaceX chief Elon Musk left the White House after leading the Department of Government Efficiency.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social on Sunday, said it was "inappropriate that a very close friend of Elon, who was in the Space Business, run NASA, when NASA is such a big part of Elon's corporate life."

In the message, Trump said he was "saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely 'off the rails,' essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks."

The proposed 2026 fiscal year budget for NASA is $18.8 billion, which is a 25% reduction on overall funding and the smallest since 1961 when Alan Shepard became the first American in space.

There are 17,000 permanent civil service employees with headquarters in Washington. Major locations are the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the Johnson Space Center in Texas, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, the Langley Research Center in Virginia, the Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama and the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland.

NASA relies on SpaceX to send its astronauts to the International Space Center.

The agency also primarily uses private contractors and suppliers to build its rockets and related systems.

The Department of Transportation has 57,000 employees, including the Federal Aviation Administration, safety of commercial motor vehicles and truckers, public transportation, railroads and maritime transport and ports.

Several other political appointees are serving in multiple roles, according to NBC News.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio currently serves as the interim national security adviser and national archivist.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche is the acting head of the Library of Congress.

Jamieson Greer is the U.S. trade representative, acting director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics and acting special counsel of the U.S. Office of Special Counsel.

Russell Vought is director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget and acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Richard Grenell, a special U.S.envoy, is president the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

And Daniel Driscoll is secretary of the Army and the acting director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

