Trending
U.S. News
July 21, 2025 / 4:48 PM

New boarding, seating policy at Southwest Airlines to begin soon

By Chris Benson
Share with X
Southwest Airlines passengers soon will buy assigned seat tickets as the carrier ends decades of open seating and other perks in a bid to save revenue. Customers will for the first time on Jan. 27 fly in assigned seats, Southwest said Monday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Southwest Airlines passengers soon will buy assigned seat tickets as the carrier ends decades of open seating and other perks in a bid to save revenue. Customers will for the first time on Jan. 27 fly in assigned seats, Southwest said Monday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- Passengers on Southwest Airlines eventually will purchase assigned seat tickets as the carrier ends decades of open seating and other perks in a bid to save revenue.

Customers traveling on Southwest aircrafts on Jan. 27 will be the first to fly in assigned seats, CNBC reported Monday.

In addition, starting July 29, tickets will be available for assigned seats.

"We wanted to make sure that, as we designed a boarding construct that sort of paired well with assigned seating, that we were optimizing for efficiency, but also the second priority: balancing that with making sure that we're taking care of our most loyal customers, so tier members, cardholders and customers who buy our most premium products," Stephanie Shafer Modi, Southwest's managing director of fares and ancillary products, told CNBC on Monday.

Related

However, airline officials did not disclose the price for a seat assignment as an add-on fee, which varies on other airlines.

Its more than half-century-old open seating policy was a Southwest hallmark that previously separated it from competitors, along with two free checked bags.

Last year the company floated the ida of ending its long-standing open seating after reported losses in 2024's first quarter.

On Monday, Southwest executive vice president of customer and brand, Tony Roach, called the new seating policy "an important step in our evolution."

Last July, Southwest first announced it was ditching open seating policy but had yet to set a date.

It comes as part of sweeping corporate changes.

The airline said in March it would begin charging passengers for checked bags in a beak with tradition, and that in May "basic economy" fares will be sold.

Company officials say it planned to add nearly $800 million this year in revenue and around $1.7 billion in 2026.

Latest Headlines

S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs amid optimistic earnings
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs amid optimistic earnings
July 21 (UPI) -- Standard and Poor's 500 and Nasdaq Composite 500 ended trading Monday with record highs as companies prepare to release earnings this week but amid tariff fears.
Hundreds of NASA workers oppose Trump administration cuts
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Hundreds of NASA workers oppose Trump administration cuts
July 21 (UPI) -- Several hundred current and former NASA employees, including at least four retired astronauts, backed a letter that opposes the Trump administration's significant cuts to the federal space agency.
13-year-old Florida girl's accused killer says he's guilty
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
13-year-old Florida girl's accused killer says he's guilty
July 21 (UPI) -- Stephan Sterns, the Florida man accused of raping and killing 13-year-old Madeline Soto, pleaded no contest on Monday for last year's heinous crime.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy named interim NASA administrator
U.S. News // 1 week ago
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy named interim NASA administrator
July 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Monday named Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to also serve as interim NASA administrator.
Multiple tropical development areas lurking in Atlantic for late July
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Multiple tropical development areas lurking in Atlantic for late July
There are several areas over the Atlantic basin that AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye on for tropical development, including waters along the northern Gulf coast through the end of this week.
FAA looking into SkyWest's 'aggressive maneuver' avoiding midair collision
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
FAA looking into SkyWest's 'aggressive maneuver' avoiding midair collision
July 21 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration on Monday said it's investigating the incident that occurred between a Delta regional jet and a B-52 aircraft.
Biotech exec George Tidmarsh picked as FDA's chief drug regulator
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biotech exec George Tidmarsh picked as FDA's chief drug regulator
July 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration named ex-biotech exec George Tidmarsh as its chief drug regulator. FDA Commissioner Marty Makary called Tidmarsh an "accomplished physician-scientist and leader."
Father charged with murder in death of 9-year-old daughter
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Father charged with murder in death of 9-year-old daughter
July 21 (UPI) -- A Quebec man has been charged with killing his nine-year-old daughter in upstate New York and then disposing of her body.
Harvard, White House in Boston federal court over university funding war
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Harvard, White House in Boston federal court over university funding war
July 21 (UPI) -- Harvard University is in federal court in its ongoing battle with the Trump administration over more than $2 billon in government funding halted by the White House in spring.
5 million pools recalled due to child drowning incidents
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
5 million pools recalled due to child drowning incidents
July 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled about 5 million above-ground swimming pools due to drowning after nine children died,

Trending Stories

China imposes exit bans on Wells Fargo banker, U.S. government worker
China imposes exit bans on Wells Fargo banker, U.S. government worker
Minneapolis mayor loses party endorsement for November election
Minneapolis mayor loses party endorsement for November election
At least 67 Gazans killed waiting for aid, death toll rises
At least 67 Gazans killed waiting for aid, death toll rises
Alaska Airlines flying again after temporary ground stop
Alaska Airlines flying again after temporary ground stop
Hackers use Microsoft security flaw to commit global assault
Hackers use Microsoft security flaw to commit global assault

Follow Us