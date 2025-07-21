U.S. News
Shooting kills Ole Miss football player; four others also shot

By Darryl Coote
July 21 (UPI) -- An 18-year-old Ole Miss football player is dead and four others are injured following a shooting that erupted outside a Tennessee home over the weekend, authorities said.

At least five people were shot in the incident at a Fern Glade Cove residence at about 10:15 p.m. CDT Saturday at a Fern Glade Cove residence in Cordova, a community located just northeast of Memphis.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that when officers arrived at the intersection of Forest Hill-Irene and Walnut Grove, they stopped a vehicle transporting a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives later identified the victim as 18-year-old Corey Adams of New Orleans.

Four other gunshot victims, all identified as men, arrived by personal vehicles to area hospitals. All were listed in non-critical condition, the sheriff's office said.

Multiple shell casings were found at the Fern Glade Cove residence.

Ole Miss Football has confirmed that Adams was a freshman on the team.

"While our program is trying to cope with this tragic loss, our thoughts are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," the team said in a statement that added that out of respect for his family it will not comment further.

"We ask the Ole Miss community to keep Corey in their thoughts and respect the privacy of everyone involved."

The identities of the other four victims were not released.

The shooting remains an active homicide investigation, the sheriff's office said.

According to the independent, nonpartisan Gun Violence Archive, there have been 8,188 gun-related deaths so far in the United States this year.

