Trending
U.S. News
July 21, 2025 / 12:07 PM

Harvard, White House in Boston federal court over university funding war

By Chris Benson
Share with X
On Monday, U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs will hear oral arguments in Boston from Harvard University and Justice Department attorneys after federal agencies directed by President Donald Trump froze scores of government contracts and grants Harvard totaling $2.4 billion. However, it's unclear when the judge will issue a ruling. Photo by CJ Gunther/EPA
On Monday, U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs will hear oral arguments in Boston from Harvard University and Justice Department attorneys after federal agencies directed by President Donald Trump froze scores of government contracts and grants Harvard totaling $2.4 billion. However, it's unclear when the judge will issue a ruling. Photo by CJ Gunther/EPA

July 21 (UPI) -- Harvard University lawyers will be in a federal court Monday in its ongoing battle with the Trump administration over more than $2 billon in government funding put on hold in spring by the White House.

U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs will hear oral arguments in Boston from Justice Department and Harvard attorneys after federal agencies directed by President Donald Trump froze scores of government contracts and grants Harvard totaling $2.4 billion claimed in court documents in April was a "pressure campaign to force Harvard to submit to the government's control over its academic programs."

The hearing is expected to last one day.

Harvard requested a summary judgment in order to seek a quicker outcome.

Related

It puts at risk more than 950 of Harvard's world-renowned medical, scientific and tech research projects that the university said was "unreasonable and unreasoned" that the White House was weaponizing "as leverage to gain control of academic decision-making at Harvard."

In May, the Education Department stopped diverting grant funds to the university and blocked new grants as the president threatened to end the university's status as a tax-exempt entity.

The Trump administration claimed that the university failed to address rising anti-Semitism on campus in the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas on Israeli civilians.

"Harvard holds the regrettable distinction of being among the most prominent and visible breeding ground for race discrimination," read a letter in part last month to University President Alan Garber from the Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism that claimed Harvard was in "violent violation" of the Civil Rights Act over a perceived failure to protect Jewish students.

University officials said the federal government is violating the First Amendment and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

In court filings, the administration argued that it is the "policy of the United States under the Trump Administration not to fund institutions that failed to adequately address antisemitism in their programs."

Officials said the university has taken a number of serious steps to root out anti-Semitism that included campus policy updates, expanded training and disciplinary review processes.

Harvard has broad government contracts, including with NASA, Veterans Affairs, the National Institutes of Health, Small Business Administration and the Departments of Commerce and Health and Human Services.

The Education Department announced in March it started a "comprehensive review of federal contracts and grants at Harvard University and its affiliates," in order to reportedly "ensure the university is in compliance with federal regulations, including its civil rights responsibilities."

The next month in April, Harvard then filed a lawsuit against the federal government when it withdrew funding, but offered to reinstate it only if Harvard enforced provisions related to its employment and admissions procedures "as the basis for an agreement in principle that will maintain Harvard's financial relationship with the federal government."

On Monday, a higher education lawyer suggested the case is being watched by other colleges nationwide.

"Across the higher ed landscape, across the entire sector, institutions recognize that what happens in this case will really have a profound impact," Jodie Ferise, an Indiana-based attorney told NPR.

Meanwhile, it's unclear when the judge will issue a ruling. However, legal experts say both sides are likely to appeal the ruling.

Latest Headlines

5 million pools recalled due to child drowning incidents
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
5 million pools recalled due to child drowning incidents
July 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled about 5 million above-ground swimming pools due to drowning after nine children died,
Hackers use Microsoft security flaw to commit global assault
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Hackers use Microsoft security flaw to commit global assault
July 21 (UPI) -- An investigation is underway after hackers used a security flaw in Microsoft software to internationally infiltrate agencies and businesses over the weekend.
SkyWest pilot makes 'aggressive maneuver' to avoid midair collision
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
SkyWest pilot makes 'aggressive maneuver' to avoid midair collision
July 21 (UPI) -- A Skywest flight performed a "aggressive maneuver" after the pilot noticed a B-52 bomber on the same flight course on Friday.
Lutnick says Aug. 1 date for EU tariffs is 'hard deadline'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Lutnick says Aug. 1 date for EU tariffs is 'hard deadline'
July 21 (UPI) -- The United States appears firm on its slated tariff increase on the EU following comments made by U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick over the weekend.
Alaska Airlines flying again after temporary ground stop
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Alaska Airlines flying again after temporary ground stop
July 21 (UPI) -- Alaska Airlines announced Monday that its planes are flying again after having grounded them Sunday night due to an undescribed IT problem.
Shooting kills Ole Miss football player; four others also shot
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Shooting kills Ole Miss football player; four others also shot
July 21 (UPI) -- An 18-year-old Ole Miss football player is dead following a shooting that erupted outside a Tennessee home over the weekend, authorities said.
21-year-old in NYPD custody for shooting off-duty Border Patrol agent
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
21-year-old in NYPD custody for shooting off-duty Border Patrol agent
July 20 (UPI) -- A 21-year-old man is in police custody following a robbery-turned-shooting of an off-duty Border Patrol agent in New York City.
WWII veteran and social media star 'Papa Jake' dies at 102
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
WWII veteran and social media star 'Papa Jake' dies at 102
July 20 (UPI) -- A World War II veteran who became a social media sensation and captivated millions of people with his stories has died at the age of 102.
Minneapolis mayor loses party endorsement for November election
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Minneapolis mayor loses party endorsement for November election
July 20 (UPI) -- The Minneapolis mayor during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests has lost the backing of the Democratic party to a Somali-American after a contested vote by members of the party.
1 person killed after group is swept through Oregon rapids
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
1 person killed after group is swept through Oregon rapids
July 20 (UPI) -- At least one person died Saturday after a group of six people were swept through Dillon Falls, a series of whitewater rapids on the Deschutes River in Oregon.

Trending Stories

China imposes exit bans on Wells Fargo banker, U.S. government worker
China imposes exit bans on Wells Fargo banker, U.S. government worker
Russia faces intense barrage of drones, shutting down Moscow airports
Russia faces intense barrage of drones, shutting down Moscow airports
Minneapolis mayor loses party endorsement for November election
Minneapolis mayor loses party endorsement for November election
Trump administration sanctions Mexico over air carrier trade pact
Trump administration sanctions Mexico over air carrier trade pact
At least 67 Gazans killed waiting for aid, death toll rises
At least 67 Gazans killed waiting for aid, death toll rises

Follow Us