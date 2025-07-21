Trending
U.S. News
July 21, 2025 / 1:09 PM

Father charged with murder in death of 9-year-old daughter

By Ian Stark
Share with X
The father of a 9-year-old girl who was found dead in New York was arrested on murder charges. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The father of a 9-year-old girl who was found dead in New York was arrested on murder charges. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- A Quebec man has been charged with killing his 9-year-old daughter in upstate New York and then disposing of her body.

New York State Police announced Monday that Luciano Frattolin was arrested on counts of murder in the second degree and concealment of a human corpse.

Police from several agencies searched the town of Ticonderoga in New York's Essex County on Sunday in response to a 911 call received Saturday from Frattolin, who reported that his child, Melina Frattolin, was missing and possibly abducted.

During the search, members of the New York State Forest Rangers found Melina's body in a shallow pond. An autopsy to determine the cause of her death is to take place on Monday.

Related

Police report that video surveillance taken in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., showed Melina with her father and had spoken to her mother over the phone shortly after. The call did not indicate any sign of duress.

Officials allege Luciano Frattolin murdered his daughter and left the body where it was found at some point between the phone call to her mother and when he called 911.

Both father and daughter, residents of Montreal, legally entered the United States as part of a vacation, but were scheduled to return home Saturday, when Melina would then be returned to the custody of her mother.

Frattolin and Melina's mother have been estranged since 2019, and Melina lived full-time with her mother.

Frattolin is currently being held in the Essex County Jail where he awaits arraignment.

We're mourning the loss of 9-year-old Melina Frattolin. There is no ongoing threat to the public at this time," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul posted to X Sunday before police announced the arrest of Frattolin.

"[New York State Police] are leading the investigation and working tirelessly to hold those responsible fully accountable," she added.

Latest Headlines

Biotech exec George Tidmarsh picked as FDA's chief drug regulator
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
Biotech exec George Tidmarsh picked as FDA's chief drug regulator
July 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration named ex-biotech exec George Tidmarsh as its chief drug regulator. FDA Commissioner Marty Makary called Tidmarsh an "accomplished physician-scientist and leader."
Harvard, White House in Boston federal court over university funding war
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Harvard, White House in Boston federal court over university funding war
July 21 (UPI) -- Harvard University is in federal court in its ongoing battle with the Trump administration over more than $2 billon in government funding halted by the White House in spring.
5 million pools recalled due to child drowning incidents
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
5 million pools recalled due to child drowning incidents
July 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled about 5 million above-ground swimming pools due to drowning after nine children died,
Hackers use Microsoft security flaw to commit global assault
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Hackers use Microsoft security flaw to commit global assault
July 21 (UPI) -- An investigation is underway after hackers used a security flaw in Microsoft software to internationally infiltrate agencies and businesses over the weekend.
SkyWest pilot makes 'aggressive maneuver' to avoid midair collision
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
SkyWest pilot makes 'aggressive maneuver' to avoid midair collision
July 21 (UPI) -- A Skywest flight performed a "aggressive maneuver" after the pilot noticed a B-52 bomber on the same flight course on Friday.
Lutnick says Aug. 1 date for EU tariffs is 'hard deadline'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Lutnick says Aug. 1 date for EU tariffs is 'hard deadline'
July 21 (UPI) -- The United States appears firm on its slated tariff increase on the EU following comments made by U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick over the weekend.
Alaska Airlines flying again after temporary ground stop
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Alaska Airlines flying again after temporary ground stop
July 21 (UPI) -- Alaska Airlines announced Monday that its planes are flying again after having grounded them Sunday night due to an undescribed IT problem.
Shooting kills Ole Miss football player; four others also shot
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Shooting kills Ole Miss football player; four others also shot
July 21 (UPI) -- An 18-year-old Ole Miss football player is dead following a shooting that erupted outside a Tennessee home over the weekend, authorities said.
21-year-old in NYPD custody for shooting off-duty Border Patrol agent
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
21-year-old in NYPD custody for shooting off-duty Border Patrol agent
July 20 (UPI) -- A 21-year-old man is in police custody following a robbery-turned-shooting of an off-duty Border Patrol agent in New York City.
WWII veteran and social media star 'Papa Jake' dies at 102
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
WWII veteran and social media star 'Papa Jake' dies at 102
July 20 (UPI) -- A World War II veteran who became a social media sensation and captivated millions of people with his stories has died at the age of 102.

Trending Stories

China imposes exit bans on Wells Fargo banker, U.S. government worker
China imposes exit bans on Wells Fargo banker, U.S. government worker
Russia faces intense barrage of drones, shutting down Moscow airports
Russia faces intense barrage of drones, shutting down Moscow airports
Minneapolis mayor loses party endorsement for November election
Minneapolis mayor loses party endorsement for November election
Trump administration sanctions Mexico over air carrier trade pact
Trump administration sanctions Mexico over air carrier trade pact
At least 67 Gazans killed waiting for aid, death toll rises
At least 67 Gazans killed waiting for aid, death toll rises

Follow Us