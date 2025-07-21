Father charged with murder in death of 9-year-old daughter

July 21 (UPI) -- A Quebec man has been charged with killing his 9-year-old daughter in upstate New York and then disposing of her body.

New York State Police announced Monday that Luciano Frattolin was arrested on counts of murder in the second degree and concealment of a human corpse.

Police from several agencies searched the town of Ticonderoga in New York's Essex County on Sunday in response to a 911 call received Saturday from Frattolin, who reported that his child, Melina Frattolin, was missing and possibly abducted.

During the search, members of the New York State Forest Rangers found Melina's body in a shallow pond. An autopsy to determine the cause of her death is to take place on Monday.

Police report that video surveillance taken in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., showed Melina with her father and had spoken to her mother over the phone shortly after. The call did not indicate any sign of duress.

Officials allege Luciano Frattolin murdered his daughter and left the body where it was found at some point between the phone call to her mother and when he called 911.

Both father and daughter, residents of Montreal, legally entered the United States as part of a vacation, but were scheduled to return home Saturday, when Melina would then be returned to the custody of her mother.

Frattolin and Melina's mother have been estranged since 2019, and Melina lived full-time with her mother.

Frattolin is currently being held in the Essex County Jail where he awaits arraignment.

We're mourning the loss of 9-year-old Melina Frattolin. There is no ongoing threat to the public at this time," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul posted to X Sunday before police announced the arrest of Frattolin.

"[New York State Police] are leading the investigation and working tirelessly to hold those responsible fully accountable," she added.