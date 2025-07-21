U.S. News
July 21, 2025 / 7:07 AM

Alaska Airlines flying again after temporary ground stop

By Ian Stark
Alaska Airlines flights were back online Monday morning after being grounded due to an IT issue. File Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA
Alaska Airlines flights were back online Monday morning after being grounded due to an IT issue. File Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA

July 21 (UPI) -- Alaska Airlines announced Monday that its planes were flying again after having grounded them Sunday night due to an unspecified IT problem.

"Alaska Airlines has resolved its earlier IT outage and has resumed operations," the company said in a statement. "We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, and encourage guests to check your flight status before heading to the airport."

That statement followed a message posted online around two hours earlier that explained it had requested a system-wide ground stop due to the IT issue.

Both Alaska Airlines and its regional airline Horizon Air were impacted by the problem.

The exact cause and nature of the IT issue remains unclear.

