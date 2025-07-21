Trending
July 21, 2025 / 10:49 AM

5 million pools recalled due to child drowning incidents

By Andrew Sookdeo
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled about 5 million above-ground pools, citing nine drowning incidents from 2007 to 2022. Photo by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
July 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled about 5 million above-ground swimming pools due to potential drowning risk after nine children died over the last two decades.

The government agency recalled the 48-inch-high and taller pools made by Bestway, Intex, and Polygroup.

The CPSC believes that nine children under 3 years old drowned after using the pools' compression straps as footholds to gain access to the pools between 2007 and 2022, according to the release. The incidents occurred in California, Texas, Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Missouri.

Consumers have been directed to contact Bestway, Intex and Polygroup to receive a free repair kit that uses a rope to hold the structure and remove the compression strap from the pool.

These pools have been sold ranging from $400 to over $1000 in retail stores including Amazon.com, Lowe's, Target, Walmart, and more.

