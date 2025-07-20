U.S. News
July 20, 2025 / 4:04 PM

1 person killed after group is swept through Oregon rapids

By Adam Schrader
Share with X

July 20 (UPI) -- At least one person died Saturday after a group of six people were swept through Dillon Falls, a series of whitewater rapids on the Deschutes River near Bend, Oregon.

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that search-and-rescue operations were underway after the group went missing around 2:57 p.m.

Authorities conducted an aerial search and were able to rescue three people from the water. One person was declared dead at the scene and two others remain missing. Police did not release their identities.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the area near Dillon Falls in the Deschutes National Forest allows for non-motorized boating.

While the river does drop sharply at Dillon Falls, creating a steep and turbulent descent, the drop is more like a chute of Class IV-V rapids than a vertical plunge.

From certain angles, it can appear waterfall-like due to the intensity and steepness, but technically it's classified as whitewater rapids, not a true waterfall.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Trump administration sanctions Mexico over air carrier trade pact
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
Trump administration sanctions Mexico over air carrier trade pact
July 20 (UPI) -- The Transportation Department has announced a series of actions against Mexico for violating a years-old agreement for violating a bilateral anti-competitive trade pact.
Number of missing victims from Texas flooding drops
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Number of missing victims from Texas flooding drops
July 20 (UPI) -- The number of people missing after devastating flooding in Texas on July 4 dropped to three after authorities accounted for many who were initially reported missing.
Gabbard: DOJ should investigate Obama administration for 2016 claims
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Gabbard: DOJ should investigate Obama administration for 2016 claims
July 19 (UPI) -- The Obama administration should be investigated for abuse of power to smear President Donald Trump, National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard said on Friday.
Tech firm CEO resigns amid Coldplay concert kiss cam controversy
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Tech firm CEO resigns amid Coldplay concert kiss cam controversy
July 19 (UPI) -- Software developer Astronomer says former Chief Executive Officer Andy Byron resigned amid controversy following his attendance at a recent Coldplay concert.
Vehicle strikes crowd in Southern California, injuring 30
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Vehicle strikes crowd in Southern California, injuring 30
July 19 (UPI) -- A driver plowed through a crowd in East Hollywood in California early Saturday, injuring 30 people, in an incident that appears to be intentional, police said.
Trump files $10B suit against Wall Street Journal over Epstein letter
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump files $10B suit against Wall Street Journal over Epstein letter
July 19 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump sued the Wall Street Journal, seeking at least $10 billion in damages, after the newspaper described a letter he allegedly sent to Jeffrey Epstein in 2003.
Minnesota state senator guilty of burglary after home break-in
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Minnesota state senator guilty of burglary after home break-in
July 19 (UPI) -- A state senator from Minnesota has been found guilty of burglary and breaking into her stepmother's home after a week-long trial.
Apple accuses YouTube influencer of illegally leaking iOS 26
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Apple accuses YouTube influencer of illegally leaking iOS 26
July 19 (UPI) -- Apple accuses YouTube influencer Jon Prosser and an accomplice of illegally obtaining and releasing trade secrets regarding its iOS 26 operating system.
Five hospitalized in another mass drug overdose incident in Baltimore
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Five hospitalized in another mass drug overdose incident in Baltimore
July 19 (UPI) -- Five people in Baltimore were hospitalized for a reported overdose incident, one week after 27 were sickened in the same area of the city, police said.
Man dead after Long Island MRI accident
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Man dead after Long Island MRI accident
July 19 (UPI) -- A man in Long Island, N.Y., is dead after a metal chain he was wearing pulled him toward an MRI machine at a private clinic, police confirmed.

Trending Stories

Minnesota state senator guilty of burglary after home break-in
Minnesota state senator guilty of burglary after home break-in
Gabbard: DOJ should investigate Obama administration for 2016 claims
Gabbard: DOJ should investigate Obama administration for 2016 claims
Apple accuses YouTube influencer of illegally leaking iOS 26
Apple accuses YouTube influencer of illegally leaking iOS 26
Tech firm CEO resigns amid Coldplay concert kiss cam controversy
Tech firm CEO resigns amid Coldplay concert kiss cam controversy
U.S. revokes visa of Brazilian judge overseeing Bolsonaro case
U.S. revokes visa of Brazilian judge overseeing Bolsonaro case

Follow Us