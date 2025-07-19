U.S. News
July 19, 2025 / 1:17 PM

Man dead after Long Island MRI accident

By Simon Corlett
Share with X
A man in Long Island, N.Y. is dead after a metal chain he was wearing pulled him towards an MRI machine similar to the one pictured at a private clinic, police confirmed this week. Pool Photo by Chris Ratcliffe/EPA-EFE
A man in Long Island, N.Y. is dead after a metal chain he was wearing pulled him towards an MRI machine similar to the one pictured at a private clinic, police confirmed this week. Pool Photo by Chris Ratcliffe/EPA-EFE

July 19 (UPI) -- A man in Long Island, N.Y., is dead after a metal chain he was wearing pulled him toward an MRI machine at a private clinic, police confirmed.

The 61-year-old was inside the Nassau Open MRI clinic this week when he entered an "unauthorized" room while wearing the chain as one of the magnetic resonance imaging machines was operating.

"The male victim was wearing a large metallic chain around his neck causing him to be drawn into the machine which resulted in a medical episode. The Nassau County Police Department responded to assist the aided where he was transported to a local area hospital," the department said in a statement.

The man was in critical condition when he was transported to the hospital and died the following day, police said in an update.

Related

Nassau Open MRI is located in Westbury, a village in the town of North Hempstead in Nassau County on the North Shore of Long Island, with a population of around 17,000 people.

The company's website says it has "earned a reputation with our referring physicians and patients for friendly service and clinical accuracy. Our high quality state-of-the-art technology provides the patients and physicians an extra measure of comfort and service."

As of early Saturday afternoon, the company had not issued a public statement about the incident.

MRI scans are some of the most commonly-done medical scans in the United States.

"The strong magnetic field of an MRI scanner can affect medical implants that contain metal or magnets. When this happens, the implant may move or twist inside of the patient's body, causing discomfort, pain, or injury," reads an MRI safety description on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website.

"Patients with metal-containing implants such as cochlear implants (which also typically contain a magnet) need to be aware of this risk and ensure that health care providers and MR technologists are aware of their implant so that they can take proper precautions when receiving an MRI exam. In addition, the radio waves of an MRI scanner may cause heating of the implant."

Latest Headlines

Five hospitalized in another mass drug overdose incident in Baltimore
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Five hospitalized in another mass drug overdose incident in Baltimore
July 19 (UPI) -- Five people in Baltimore were hospitalized for a reported overdose incident, one week after 27 were sickened in the same area of the city, police said.
Vehicle strikes crowd in Southern California, injuring 30
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Vehicle strikes crowd in Southern California, injuring 30
July 19 (UPI) -- A driver plowed through a crowd in East Hollywood in California early Saturday, injuring more than 30 people, including seven critically, authorities said.
Trump directs AG Bondi to unseal Epstein grand jury records
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump directs AG Bondi to unseal Epstein grand jury records
July 17 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to release "any and all" grand jury testimony related to Jeffrey Epstein.
Trump signs GENIUS Act for stablecoin regulation
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Trump signs GENIUS Act for stablecoin regulation
July 18 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act, which regulates dollar-based digital tokens called stablecoins and the first major law governing digital currency.
More tropical activity may brew over Gulf next week
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
More tropical activity may brew over Gulf next week
As high pressure builds over the southern United States next week, the northern Gulf to areas along the central Gulf coast will be the zone to watch for tropical development.
Migrants in El Salvador prison swapped for Americans held in Venezuela
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Migrants in El Salvador prison swapped for Americans held in Venezuela
July 18 (UPI) -- About 250 Venezuelan migrants deported to El Salvador's maximum-security prison have been sent to Venezuela as part of a prisoner swap that included Americans.
Luigi Mangione lawyers: DA office improperly obtained medical records
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Luigi Mangione lawyers: DA office improperly obtained medical records
July 18 (UPI) -- Luigi Mangione's attorneys allege Manhattan prosecutors wrongly obtained medical records from the insurance carrier in shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO.
House approves the GENIUS Act and two crypto-related bills
U.S. News // 1 day ago
House approves the GENIUS Act and two crypto-related bills
July 17 (UPI) -- The House of Representatives voted to regulate digital currencies and protect their owners on Thursday during what many lawmakers called "crypto week."
Kennedy Institute to give lifetime achievement award to Joe Biden
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Kennedy Institute to give lifetime achievement award to Joe Biden
July 18 (UPI) -- Edward M. Kennedy Institute to give lifetime achievement award to President Joe Biden. The ceremony will also honor Martin J. Walsh and Adm. Lisa Franchetti
Chevron completes $53B acquisition of Hess
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Chevron completes $53B acquisition of Hess
July 18 (UPI) -- Chevron completed its $53 billion acquisition of Hess after all legal hurdles were cleared, including the company's vast oil fields off the coast of Guyana.

Trending Stories

Kennedy Institute to give lifetime achievement award to Joe Biden
Kennedy Institute to give lifetime achievement award to Joe Biden
Trump signs GENIUS Act for stablecoin regulation
Trump signs GENIUS Act for stablecoin regulation
Flesh-eating bacteria kills 4 in Florida, health officials warn
Flesh-eating bacteria kills 4 in Florida, health officials warn
U.S. promotes 'free and open Indo-Pacific' with Japan, S. Korea leaders
U.S. promotes 'free and open Indo-Pacific' with Japan, S. Korea leaders
Judge halts project in California, cites risk to 3 threatened species
Judge halts project in California, cites risk to 3 threatened species

Follow Us