U.S. News
July 19, 2025 / 12:21 PM

Vehicle strikes crowd in Southern California, injuring 30

By Allen Cone
July 19 (UPI) -- A driver plowed through a crowd in East Hollywood in California early Saturday, injuring 30 people, authorities said.

The driver had been thrown out of a club before getting in his car and crashing into the crowd, police told KABC-TV and KTLA-TV.

The driver, who may have lost consciousness behind the wheel, was pulled out of the car, beaten by bystanders and shot in the melee, said police, who are seeking a suspect in the shooting.

The crash was reported just before 2 a.m. along Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Lyndsey Lantc told the City News Service.

At least seven people were critically injured and six were serious condition, police said.

The crowd, outside The Vermont music venue, included clubgoers, valets and food vendors at a nearby taco stand, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"They were all standing in line going into a nightclub," LAFD Capt. Adam Van Gerpen said. "There was a taco truck out there so they were getting some food, waiting to go in. And there also is a valet line there. The valet podium was taken out, the taco truck was taken out and then a large number of people were impacted by the vehicle."

A law enforcement source told KLTLA that the driver was removed from the nightclub for being disruptive, attempted to re-enter the club and was then turned away again. The man got into his hatchback, drove off, made a U-turn and then drove onto the sidewalk.

Of those injured, 23 people were taken to a hospital and 12 were treated at the scene, according to the fire department.

Police said they are investigating the cause and motive of the crash.

